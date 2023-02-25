A “witch’s brew” of an environmental disaster lies buried in sediment near the base of Lake Conestee Dam, a state lawmaker said.
If the dam were to break, it could have major implications for communities downstream, including Lake Greenwood.
The state House Ways and Means Committee took the first step this week in addressing the issue by including funds in the proposed budget for the state Department of Health and Environmental Control that would help build a new dam 10 feet downstream from the current dam, which was constructed in 1892 and has fallen into disrepair.
“This is a huge step,” said state Rep. John McCravy, R-Greenwood, who has fought to fund the project. “DHEC said this is the second most dangerous potential environmental disaster in the state of South Carolina. The only potential disaster that’s worse comes from the Savannah River Bomb Plant.”
The DHEC budget, which includes a $47.5 million line item for the dam’s construction and maintenance, heads to the House floor for a vote the week of March 13. McCravy said he doesn’t see opposition in the House, so the next step would be a vote in the Senate, where Sen. Billy Garrett, R-McCormick, is prepared to take up the mantle.
McCravy said industries in Greenville during the early 20th century dumped toxins in the Reedy River. Those toxins collected at the riverbed in front of the dam and were later encased in nontoxic sediment, essentially lying dormant. If the dam were to break, those pollutants could be unearthed and released downstream.
“That would not be good for various reasons, including for homeowners and the economy,” McCravy said. “That’s unthinkable.”
The 130-year-old dam shows signs of decay, including seeps through cracks and deteriorating mortar.
McCravy met in December with DHEC and others to hear an engineering firm’s proposals.
“They unveiled nine alternatives, but said there is clearly one alternative, and that’s what they recommended,” McCravy said about building a new dam. “All of the experts agree that this is the best way to go. We didn’t need to wait. We need to look at this as an emergency — that the dam could go anytime. Rerouting the river is very expensive, so this is the fastest and best alternative.”
Contact staff writer Greg K. Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.
