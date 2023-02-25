Conestee damn 01 (copy)

Legislators are pushing to get the funding needed to replace the 130-year-old Conestee Dam, which is holding back 2.3 million cubic yards of toxic waste from flowing toward Lake Greenwood.

 SUBMITTED

A “witch’s brew” of an environmental disaster lies buried in sediment near the base of Lake Conestee Dam, a state lawmaker said.

If the dam were to break, it could have major implications for communities downstream, including Lake Greenwood.

