Humane Society staff members are asking for help after three cases of Canine distemper have required staff to take precautions to keep the virus from spreading.
Karen Pettay, who serves as a business manager for the Humane Society of Greenwood, said this was the shelter’s first time having an illness spread like this. Staff learned a lot since working with veterinarians starting Monday to contain the spread of the virus.
Distemper is a contagious disease that attacks a dog’s respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous system, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. It’s spread when dogs sneeze or cough, and can be transmitted through shared food, water bowls and equipment.
Because of how easily it can spread, the staff had to start wearing disposable protective equipment when working with the three sick dogs. This prevents cross-contamination of spaces that house healthy animals, Pettay said.
“It’s a crisis, and these protocols are essential to containing this,” said HSOG Executive Director Constance Mawyer.
Shelter staff worked with veterinarians from Anderson County PAWS and the Charleston Animal Society to implement quarantine procedures for the sick animals. Shelter staff members practiced their new routines Wednesday, and Mawyer said they’ve made a checklist for regular check-ups on the three infected dogs. The two guest veterinarians assessed every dog in the shelter and tested the ones that showed any symptoms of distemper.
“We are doing everything we can to save the lives of every animal in this shelter,” Mawyer said. “The staff that I have, every one of them is valuable. ... Every one of them have just given 110%.”
Pettay said the supplies to keep dogs safe have become costly, and staff threw away linens used with the infected dogs to avoid the risk of spreading the virus on those fabrics.
Dogs with distemper develop discharge from their eyes and a fever, along with coughing, lethargy, reduced appetite and vomiting, the AVMA’s website said. In later stages, the virus affects the nervous system and can cause behavioral changes, seizures or paralysis. There is no cure, but Pettay said staff is working with vets to treat the affected dogs and help their immune systems fight the infections.
The shelter is closed until further notice, and Pettay said fewer staff members have been working in the meantime.
In the meantime, Pettay asked the community for donations to help defer the costs of treating these animals. Donations of wet and dry dog food, clean towels, sheets, blankets, pet beds and bath mats are appreciated. Donors can drop off these items at the Humane Society building at 2820 Airport Road — the entrance to the building is locked, but donations may be left in the foyer.
To donate to the Humane Society online, visit bit.ly/3kHdUr5