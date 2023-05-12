People can get their dogs vaccinated for free next week at the Humane Society of Greenwood.

Amid spikes in canine parvovirus and canine influenza, the Humane Society of Greenwood is hosting a free vaccination clinic from 1 to 5 p.m. May 18 at 2820 Airport Road, Greenwood.

