As the Humane Society of Greenwood adapts to better serve the community and its animals, the nonprofit is putting a renewed effort on promoting the trap-neuter-return policy for handling stray and feral cat colonies.
“I want the community to understand that we do know there’s a cat problem in the community,” Director of Operations Connie Mawyer said. “We want to be a resource, we want to work with the community. So to do that, we then have to all be on the same page.”
The organization has made a number of changes to its animal intake policy, all to ensure the best care for animals the staff takes in. The shelter is no longer taking in stray and feral cats, only owner-surrendered animals and the occasional rescue when an animal must be removed from a dangerous situation.
The shelter’s former open-intake policy led to overcrowding and stretched the Humane Society’s resources thin. Many of the feral community cats that were dropped off never could adapt to living at the shelter and were seldom adopted. Under the old policy, this led to staff having to euthanize animals because of a lack of space and resources.
“If we stay at our capacity of care, that means we can meet the five freedoms for every animal,” Mawyer said. “When we stay within that capacity of care, the rate of illness for our animals goes to basically nothing.”
That’s where TNR policies and the community cat program come in. Mawyer said HSOG has modeled this program after national guidelines that have proven successful in other communities. The goal is to identify groups of feral cats, called colonies, find who is leaving out food for them or where their source of food is, and then work to trap, spay and neuter them and then release them back where they were found.
“Cats can survive wonderfully outside, so when they start gathering it’s because they aren’t having to hunt for their food,” Mawyer said.
Dixie Timms, HSOG’s cat coordinator, is responsible for running the community cat program. She’s recently worked with local businesses along the Crosscreek Connector to identify a colony of cats nearby and where they’re being fed from. In the roughly two months she’s had this job, the organization has had 92 cats go through the TNR process.
Mawyer said the work at this colony also represents how the shelter can team up with community partners to address a problem. HSOG is handling the trapping and arranging the surgeries, but businesses are helping pay for the spaying and neutering. Mawyer said paying for the procedures was a heavy burden on HSOG in the past.
“A lot of people have questions about why we release them back to an area,” Timms said. “If we relocate those specific cats, they don’t do as well. Plus, if you just remove cats from a place where they’re getting food, you create a vacuum. Other cats will move in.”
By spaying and neutering, the colony can no longer reproduce and as the cats get older the colony population will decrease naturally. TNR doesn’t remove cats from an environment they feel at home in, and it doesn’t crowd the shelter and put HSOG in a position to have to euthanize animals for lack of resources.
“Most of the community, they don’t want to see these animals euthanized,” Timms said. “I sure don’t. That’s why I wanted to get this program up and running as soon as I could.”
The animals that can be rehabilitated are kittens, who are still young and can grow accustomed to life as a pet, and barn cats. Timms described barn cats as cats who have been given a job — they live at landfills and in barns and sheds, and actively hunt rodents and vermin. Timms said HSOG can take these animals, put them in an enclosed environment to get them acclimated to living there, and after some time can be adopted out.
In Greenwood County, there are an estimated 11,500 homeless cats. Mawyer said HSOG’s role in dealing with the cat population has changed as they’ve evaluated their methods over the years.
“We’ve changed in that we are not a dumping ground anymore,” she said. “We want to be a resource for the community and a resource for these animals.”
It’s not an instant fix, but TNR reduces shelter intake rates, decreases the total cost of sheltering animals and is more humane than taking feral cats from their environments, she said.