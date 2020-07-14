An anonymous letter to the Humane Society of Greenwood’s board of directors sparked their curiosity about Executive Director Beverly Benoit’s background, but as they were investigating allegations made about her past, Benoit resigned.
Benoit began her job as executive director March 25, and with just more than 100 days on the job, she resigned Thursday. Three days earlier, several board members received a copy of an anonymous letter, postmarked from Wisconsin, alleging Benoit had a checkered past involving criminal activity in Canada and prior bad stewardship over other charitable organizations, said Amaryllis Turman, HSOG’s board chairwoman.
“We met and decided the best course of action would be to investigate because there were serious allegations,” Turman said. “We did not want to take as gospel an anonymous letter. By virtue of it being anonymous, you have no idea where this is coming from.”
The letter came with links to a news story from the Red Deer, Alberta-based daily newspaper Red Deer Advocate and two more stories from the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.
In one of the CBC articles, the writer said Benoit, who at one point carried the last name of Lumsden and who at the time went by Beverly Mitchell, resigned from The Grasshopper Foundation suddenly when CBC reporters asked her about her past. She was convicted of fraud in 2005, and police records cited by the CBC said she stole more than $52,000 from a victim services organization in Ontario. She confirmed the conviction in another CBC interview and said she served her sentence.
The article went on to say she was tied up in other allegations involving the theft of almost $370,000 from the Canadian Progress Club while she was involved with it in 2008. She was dismissed in 2009 for failing to disclose a criminal record, the report said.
The article said she was wanted in connection with those allegations, but Turman said she called and spoke with a constable from that area who said no charges had been filed in connection with that case. A representative of a law enforcement agency in that area told an Index-Journal reporter she couldn’t release any information on that case but said they did have a case file associated with the names Beverly Benoit, Mitchell or Lumsden.
After Turman heard that there were no active warrants, she and the board prepared to look into Benoit’s work history and call nonprofits that had hired her.
“It was in the midst of that part of the investigation that she resigned,” Turman said.
In response to a phone call to Benoit seeking comment on her resignation, she sent back a text message.
“My only comment on the article is: ‘I have resigned my position with the Humane Society so that they can continue their life saving work unencumbered and without hindrance,’” the message said.
Turman said when hiring Benoit a background check didn’t show her conviction in Canada because the check only looked at U.S. records. Now, HSOG is in the early stages of searching for a new executive director. Turman said despite the situation, which she called a “speed bump, not a derailing,” everyone working at HSOG is engaged and dedicated to their mission.
“Operationally, we are in the best shape we’ve ever been,” she said. “In looking at our finances, we reviewed and there was no indication there was any improper behavior.
“It was disappointing, but there’s so much positive that we’ve seen at the shelter that, I mean, seeing how everyone has come together — it gives me hope. We’ve learned some lessons. This was not something that we could have planned for, but now that it’s happened, we’ve learned from it. We’re still moving in the right direction.”
With live-release rates in the high 90s, Turman said HSOG will continue in its mission to care for animals and get them homes.