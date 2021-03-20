Getting information from the City of Abbeville and Abbeville County can be a simple and straightforward process.
Ideally, all a person has to do is ask. When that doesn’t work, federal and state laws provide a remedy with the Freedom of Information Act.
The South Carolina Freedom of Information Act is a series of laws designed to guarantee the public has access to public records of governmental bodies in South Carolina. The state’s definition of records includes all records, no matter their physical characteristics, that were “prepared, owned, used, in the possession of, or retained by a public body.”
Since 1967, the Freedom of Information Act has provided the public the right to request access to records from federal agencies. It is often described as the law that keeps citizens in the know about their government. Federal agencies are required to disclose any information requested under the FOIA unless it falls under one of nine exemptions that protect interests such as personal privacy, national security and law enforcement.
Requests for information from the city can be forwarded to Mike Clary, the community development director, and Blake Stone, the city manager. Clary said people can call the City Hall directly. People also can email the city.
If people came to the City Hall, a FOIA form would be explained to them, he said, adding that the city has a form that can either be mailed or emailed.
The city tries to keep FOIA as simple as possible, he said. Having email makes things easier for all parties. It’s simpler than printing out large numbers of documents.
The city can fill the request as long as it is legally able, Clary said. Information exempt from release includes employees’ health and personal information.
The more specific people can be in their request for information, the easier it will be to fulfill the request, he said.
Anyone may request public records and a statement of purpose is not required, according to state law. The state Freedom of Information Act prohibits the use of police reports, information about disabled individuals and employee information for commercial purposes. There is a 15-day period for an agency to respond to records requests.
Government agencies may establish and collect reasonable fees not to exceed the actual cost of the search, retrieval, and redaction of records, according to state law. The agency shall develop a fee schedule to be posted online. The fee for the search, retrieval, or redaction of records shall not exceed the prorated hourly salary of the lowest-paid employee who, in the reasonable discretion of the custodian of the records, has the necessary skill and training to perform the request.
Fees charged by a public body must be uniform for copies of the same record or document and may not exceed the prevailing commercial rate for producing copies. Copy charges may not apply to records that are transmitted in an electronic format.
Under state law, each public body, upon receiving a written request for records, shall within 10 days (excepting Saturdays, Sundays, and legal public holidays) of the receipt of the request, notify the person making the request of its determination and the reasons for it; provided, however, that if the record is more than 24 months old at the date the request is made, the agency has 20 days — excepting Saturdays, Sundays, and legal public holidays — of the receipt to make this notification.
FOIA requests aren’t common. Clary said he has dealt only with two requests, both from the Index-Journal, which involved financial and employee information.
Over the past year, the county has received 10 FOIA requests, according to County Director David Garner.
Emailed FOIA requests are accepted, Garner said, adding that a requested format on the county’s website at abbevillecountysc.com/online-forms.
Once a FOIA request is made, Garner said there will typically be a 10-20 day response and once a deposit is received the records will be ready in 30-35 days. With all FOIA requests there are searching, copying, and mailing fees associated and all FOIA requests are charged in the same manner.
The city has never had a problem fulfilling requests, Clary said. All budget and financial reports are online on the city’s website, along with agendas and minutes of meetings. Information includes up to 10 years of budgets, along with several years of information agenda and minutes of city council meetings.
Transparency includes broadcasting Zoom meetings of city council meetings. Clary said typically, the city has one to two people calling in for meetings.
Although call-in numbers are not high, during COVID, it has been a blessing to have a system where people can participate, he said.