It’s tax season, once again. There are some differences you need to know about when filing your 2020 taxes.
For one, there is no extension like there was last year. Taxes are due April 15. Congress released stimulus checks as part of a coronavirus relief package. Those will not be counted as taxable income, according to Ramsey Solutions, a group that provides financial guidance.
Rhonda Cox, certified public accountant at Cox Accounting Solutions, LLC, said people should be aware unemployment collected in 2020 is taxable income.
There are two ways to pay taxes on unemployment benefits: have it automatically withdrawn every week, which is 10% of your benefits, or pay quarterly taxes on those benefits.
If you picked up a side job to supplement your income, you’ll have to pay your regular tax rate, plus a self-employment tax — at 15.3%. This goes toward your share of Social Security and Medicare taxes. Ramsey Solutions said that if you have a side job, it’s a good idea to put 25-30% of your income away for taxes.
Did you find yourself working from home during the pandemic? Unfortunately, because of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, you can’t write off maintaining a home office. There is an exception if you are self-employed and would be working at home before the pandemic.
With the CARES act, small businesses were able to take out Paycheck Protection Program loans. They were designed to help with payroll and rent, as long as the loan was used on those things. They were part of debt forgiveness. What does this mean for taxes? If you took out a PPP loan and used it for business expenses you will not be taxed on that money.
If you have questions about this year’s tax filing always ask a professional; otherwise, you could end up owing money to the IRS.