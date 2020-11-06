Greenwood County voters defeated a local option sales tax question on Tuesday’s ballot 54.1% to 45.9%.
Most of the precincts in the county had a majority of no voters while supporters of the plan were only able to get a majority in a few precincts around the City of Greenwood.
“I have to say that I am surprised that the LOST failed, but I am not shocked,” Troy Mayor Brian Dixon said in an email.
More than 16,000 voters answered “no” to the question in an election where turnout was high.
While many promoted the passage of this initiative, the City of Greenwood sounded the bell the loudest.
“On behalf of Greenwood City Council, I would like to thank those in Greenwood County that have been open-minded and taken the time to learn about BOOST, the nickname given to the local option sales tax referendum,” Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith wrote in a post on his personal Facebook page.
City Councilman Johnathan Bass said the city proposed this to find ways to help fund the city’s operations.
“We are just trying to fund local government,” Bass said.
He said it’s hard for the city to recruit new employees when the city is seeing less money coming in.
“Our revenues are declining,” Bass said. “There is a lot of things the city needs to fund.”
Bass said the city will also have to replace some expensive equipment, including purchasing a new platform truck for the fire department. By not getting a boost from local option sales tax revenue, the city will have to look at other ways to raise revenue.
“The last thing we want to do is raise property taxes,” Bass said. “And we may have to.”
Bass applauded city staff, including city manager Julie Wilkie, for cutting the budget as much as possible.
“We are trying to be good stewards of government,” Bass said.
Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce handled the marketing and promotion of voting for BOOST. Chamber interim CEO David Dougherty said people did not sufficiently weigh how property tax affects them. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic didn’t help the cause either.
“COVID-19 made messaging more difficult,” Dougherty said.
Dixon thinks there are two reasons why the referendum failed at the ballot box.
“I fully and wholeheartedly feel that there was a large number of voters who did not fully understand what the benefits that this penny tax would have meant to their wallet,” Dixon said.
He said after posting about it on Facebook, friends and family asked him about it because they had heard of it. Dixon also thought the management of previous tax projects weighed on the minds of voters.
Dixon said members of the community told him that they didn’t support this plan because of mistrust over the last capital project sales tax. He said when the county began moving projects around on the list, voters felt lied to.
Greenwood City Councilman Ronnie Ables said
“A lot of people are just like me — tax is a bad word,” Ables said.
Ables said he thinks a combination of voters not understanding the plan and a general dislike of taxes contributed to its demise.
“I certainly think overall the county voters missed an opportunity to capture outside revenue and turn it into savings for each property owner in Greenwood County,” Dixon said.
Ables agreed.
“I think it would have been good for the city,” Ables said.
Smith noted an interesting element in the referendum’s defeat.
“Considering how Greenwood County is reliably red in voting, I remain perplexed by how such a conservative initiative failed,” Smith wrote. “Voting against your own self-interest is a curious phenomena.”
Seventy-one percent of revenue collected from a local option sales tax would go to reducing property taxes. That amount would mostly go to reduce county property taxes but 33% would go to reducing municipal property taxes.
The other 29% of revenue collected would be distributed back to the county and municipalities to be used for operating costs.
Smith’s post points out that support for LOST has increased over the last 27 years with 25% of voters supporting it in 1990 and 32% in 1993.
“Although it was not in the cards this year, we would like to express our gratitude to those that had the courage and integrity to vote in the best interest of Greenwood and support this measure with your time, energy and resources,” Smith said in the post.
Smith has hope for the future.
“Eventually, this common sense and responsible measure will pass,” Smith wrote.
State law says in Section 4-10-30 that county council can call another referendum but it must be held more than 12 months following the previous LOST referendum.
Attempts to reach other members of Greenwood City Council were unsuccessful.