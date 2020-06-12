Poll workers are essential to running an election and ensuring voters can cast their ballots in a timely fashion.
Voters at the Glendale precinct in Greenwood might have seen a familiar face on Tuesday when they went to the polls. Denise Waldrep, who is the Democratic nominee for S.C. House District 13, worked as a poll worker in Tuesday’s election.
“When Kathy Felder asked me to be a poll worker, I said I am a candidate. Would it be weird if I was a poll worker,” Waldrep said.
After checking with Greenwood County Voter Registration and Election Director Connie Moody, it was determined that Waldrep could work the polls in Tuesday’s primary.
According to S.C. Code of Laws Section 7-13-120, a candidate or a candidate’s family member cannot work as a poll worker if the candidate’s name appears on the ballot.
“As long as my name was not on the ballot, I could be a poll worker,” Waldrep said. “That’s when we decided I would go ahead and work the polls.”
Moody said it is possible for a candidate or candidate’s family to work the polls on Election Day in November. The only condition is that they would have to be stationed at a polling location where the candidate did not appear on the ballot.