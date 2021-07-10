Five competitors. Twelve minutes. As many hot dogs as you can eat.
Top prize was $500. Second place was $200.
Those were the stakes during Saturday's SC Festival of Discovery Hot Dog Eating Contest under the big tent in Uptown Greenwood.
Michael Diebold and James Major threw a curveball at the many onlookers. The pair each ate 13 hot dogs for the first tie in the competition's history, and they will split the combined first- and second-place winnings.
Diebold, of Anderson, came in as a heavy favorite. He had won five previous festival contests. But Major, of Pelzer, matched him bite for bite.
"This is my third time doing this one here," Major said. "The first one I did pretty good. The second one? Nothing."
Major said it was "not too bad" to tie Diebold.
"The money is really good, too," he said. "At this point, day and age, money is money."
Major starting preparing for the event two days ago. He bought five gas station hot dogs to see how fast he could eat them.
"I did five hot dogs in three minutes," Major said. "So, I figured I might be a little bit competitive in this."
How was he feeling after competing?
"Horrible," Major said. "It feels like there is a big boulder in my stomach."
Diebold said that during his first contest in 2012, he weighed 195 pounds and was in better shape than he was coming into this year's contest.
"I'm planning on going to the gym to work out," Diebold said. "If you exercise and stay in shape, you can breathe better and can eat more."
Diebold isn't a professional contest eater. He competes within the Upstate region.
"It's a good feeling because I got fourth place last year," Diebold said.
Diebold said he doesn't think there is any way to prepare for the event.
"It comes pretty natural for me," said Diebold, who won his first eating contest in 1990.
Greenwood's Jacob Lethco grabbed the early lead and appeared to be the frontrunner, but the first-time contestant had a problem keeping the hot dogs down and was disqualified.
The world record for hot dogs eaten in 12 minutes is 76, which was set on July 4 by Joey Chestnut in the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.