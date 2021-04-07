Most visitors to Calhoun Falls State Park have two legs.
One had four.
Visitors to the park reported sighting a horse wandering around in late March.
The horse showed up on two Saturdays, March 13 and 20, said Brad Lane, the park manager. One sighting was near the park entrance; another was at a campground.
It was nothing special or crazy. Lane said Wednesday he seemed to be a healthy, good-looking horse.
He also was evasive. Lane said he would let you get so close and then it was like he said “I won’t let you grab me.”
Nobody knows where the horse came from or where it went. He said park staff called people across the area, but no one knew anything about the animal.
A camper managed to shoot a picture of the horse, Lane said.
Park staff tried to move the horse away from the campground and other campers, he said. The main concern was the safety of the public. No one was hurt. Most people thought it was cool; it was a chance to see a horse at a campground.
South Carolina has a few parks that feature horses, but Calhoun Falls isn’t normally one of them. Lane said if people see any animal they should alert park staff about the incident so it can be addressed.