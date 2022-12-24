Conestee damn 01

The Conestee Dam is 130 years old, but was built with a 50-year lifespan in mind, and is holding back 2.3 million cubic yards of toxic waste from flowing toward Lake Greenwood.

If every day is a gamble for the Conestee Dam, the odds are getting worse.

An hour north of Harris Landing, where the Reedy and Saluda rivers meet at Lake Greenwood, sits the Conestee Dam. The 130-year-old masonry dam has far outlived its 50-year lifespan, holding back the waters of the Reedy River.

