If every day is a gamble for the Conestee Dam, the odds are getting worse.
An hour north of Harris Landing, where the Reedy and Saluda rivers meet at Lake Greenwood, sits the Conestee Dam. The 130-year-old masonry dam has far outlived its 50-year lifespan, holding back the waters of the Reedy River.
It was originally a source of power for a long-defunct mill, the ruins of which sit nearby. Now its main purpose is to hold 2.3 million cubic yards of toxic waste from flowing downriver.
No one who has studied the dam seems to have any confidence its stones will hold that sludge back much longer, yet the conversation over what to do about it has dragged on for years.
When Greenwood County Councilman Dayne Pruitt was campaigning for his District 5 seat, he spoke extensively to people who lived around the lake and involved themselves in Lake Greenwood affairs. The Conestee Dam became a sticking point in his campaign, and late last year he reached out to Greenwood’s legislative delegation and started working with state Sen. Billy Garrett to try and find a solution.
“The fact that it’s a 130-year-old dam — 130 years old this year, bricks and mortar,” Pruitt said. “If that thing were to breach, we’re looking at a billion-dollar problem.”
Garrett first heard about the problem years ago, when Rep. John McCravy mentioned it to him. It went off his radar until Pruitt brought the matter back up.
“A simple earthquake could cause that dam to shift and break, and cause all that horrid waste to spill on down,” Garrett said. “The people that did the polluting, a lot of them are out of business now.”
The troops are rallying. In a meeting at Break on the Lake earlier this month, state Department of Health and Environmental Control officials joined with legislators from Greenville and Greenwood counties, city and county officials from Greenwood, Greenwood and Laurens counties, and area industry leaders, among others, to discuss the problem.
The public, however, was not invited to attend, nor were media outlets advised of the meetings. There have been several closed-door meetings in which state and local officials have discussed the precarious future of the Conestee Dam without the public present. In those meetings, Garrett said DHEC became the tip of the spear, coming up with nine paths forward. The one the people involved in these meetings agreed upon is to build an about $48 million dam 10 feet downstream of the current dam.
When reached for comment, a DHEC official said the agency will have much to say at a later date. In the meantime, state health officials are meeting with “stakeholders” in this discussion, clarifying questions that people close to these discussion have before sharing more publicly.
“It has such tremendous potential for hurting our economy, hurting our businesses, hurting our water supply,” said state Rep. John McCravy, who attended the meeting on Lake Greenwood’s shore.
At the December meeting, DHEC Director of Environmental Affairs Myra Reece said Conestee was the state’s second biggest environmental risk, behind the contamination at the Savannah River nuclear site.
“No question it’s the Number One environmental issue in our county,” McCravy said, “and it’s my Number One priority.”
A dam big problem
What’s in that chemical soup behind the dam? According to a South Carolina Public Radio story in 2020, waste from various metals. Iron, aluminum, chromium, lead, zinc, copper, mercury and vanadium. Chemicals used in industrial processing and the remnants of incomplete coal combustion.
“In the late 1800s, businesses in Greenville would typically flush their wastes into the Reedy River. Much of the material ended up trapped by the sediment on the river’s floor; and when the sediment washed downriver, the dam at Conestee Lake would keep most of that sediment from heading all the way down the Reedy to Lake Greenwood and beyond,” the SCPR story said.
Cleaning it up doesn’t seem like an option, and hasn’t been part of the discussion for short-term solutions. Since at least 2020, the path forward has been to build a new dam 10 feet downriver from the current one, which would give about another century of time before the sludge poses an imminent risk.
Two years ago, Greenville County Council Chairman Butch Kirven described a ”sense of urgency” to the Greenville News over finding a fix for this issue. Two years later, there’s still no firm plan to replace the dam.
In 2020, then-director of the Conestee Foundation Dave Hargett estimated it would cost $65 million to build a new dam. McCravy said a more recent study, funded by $3 million Garrett helped secure from the state, diagnosed a list of potential options for fixing the dam.
“There’s only one alternative that came out in the end as really feasible,” McCravy said, “to build a new dam 10 feet down from the old dam that would hold it for another 100 years.
In the meantime, the 130-year-old dam is leaking. DHEC’s inspections of the dam have found evidence of deterioration and seepage, with the soil seeping through containing high levels of heavy metals, according to a 2014 inspection.
Worst case scenario
If the dam fails, the damage to the ecosystem and economies downstream would be immeasurable.
Hargett described to S.C. Public Radio literal tons of poison held back by the dam. He said it was enough to fill the Carolina Panthers’ stadium to the brim at least once. FEMA wouldn’t hazard a guess to the cost of cleaning up a spill, and an EPA official who heard Hargett’s billion-dollar estimate described it as “way low,” according to SCPR.
“We’ve been told by engineers there’s no anchoring whatsoever in this dam into the bedrock,” McCravy said.
Greenwood and Laurens counties rely on Lake Greenwood for drinking water, and a flow of toxic waste into the lake from upriver could contaminate the supply. Years worth of work done to improve lake life and increase property values would be undone immediately, Pruitt said.
“You think about the fact that we’ve had seismic activity in Elgin and more recently in Hendersonville,” he said. “This is our water source. Period.”
If Hargett thought every day was a gamble two years ago, then South Carolina is still betting on a broken dam. Once the state secures funding for a new dam, it could take an estimated three years before it’s completed, with each day risking failure of the Conestee Dam.
“It could just destroy this whole wetland right down the middle of South Carolina,” Garrett said. “Even if we fix it, shouldn’t we clean it up? I’m in favor of creative destruction as a capitalist theory, but you can’t use it to destroy your environment.”
McCravy said he thinks the state needs to identify the still-existing companies that played a part in depositing these chemicals in the water and hold them responsible for the cost. That could take a while, so in the meantime he said he’s working to help secure state funding, then hopefully the state will be reimbursed by these companies.
“We need to fix it, and then if there are any culpable parties make them pay as we go,” he said.
Overall, Garrett, McCravy and Pruitt were hopeful that these talks represent a greater push toward a fix for this problem. But when every day is a gamble, South Carolina is wagering a lot on a yearslong process.