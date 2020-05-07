Being a “true conservative” is what Bryan Hope says defines his politics and has led him to run for the state Senate yet again.
Hope, 60, wears many hats in his day to day job. He is an auctioneer, real estate agent and an entertainer who performs as a rodeo clown.
Hope said he is running for Senate because he is a true conservative in what he describes as a diverse district. Ultimately, he wants to serve the district because he believes he can do more for the district than the incumbent, Floyd Nicholson.
“I want to help people,” Hope said. “Being in this office I felt like it would be the biggest advantage where I could help more people.”
Hope describes himself as pro-life and lists that as one of his top issues. He would support the S.C. Fetal Heartbeat bill currently on the Senate calendar.
“I’d be strong on that,” Hope said. “That is a huge, huge issue.”
He said the Santee Cooper issue that has been plaguing the legislature for years needs to be resolved. Even though some of the issues with Santee Cooper and V.C. Summer project don’t directly affect most of the residents of the Lakelands, it still should be dealt with, he said.
Education is another topic in the Legislature that is an important issue to Hope.
Hope, who has an education degree from Lander University and is married to a teacher, said he knows first-hand the issues that affect the education system.
He supports raising teacher pay because he thinks teachers are underpaid.
“We’ve got to do something for the teachers,” Hope said.
He also said more needs to be done to reduce class sizes to help teachers be more effective.
Hope wants to expand vocational training in the state's high schools so ] they can better prepare graduates for the workforce.
Hope and wife Sheila have three daughters and four grandchildren. He attends Siloam Baptist Church where he has served as a deacon three times. As the son of missionaries, he said he has served on 20 foreign mission trips around the globe.
This is not the first time Hope has run for public office. He previously ran for the same seat in 2016, coming up less than 1,000 votes from beating Nicholson. It was in that election that Hope passed a significant milestone.
“In 2016, I got more votes for this office than any person in the Republican Party has ever gotten,” he said.
Prior to that, he came in fourth place in a crowded Republican primary in 2008 for the same seat.
The GOP primary for the S.C. Senate District 10 will be June 9 where Hope will face Billy Garrett. Absentee voting will begin next week. The winner of the GOP primary will face Nicholson on Nov. 3.