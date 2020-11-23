Hope Rivers, who will soon lead Piedmont Technical College, knows the issues that face the school and communities it serves because she grew up in Newberry County, one of seven counties the Greenwood institution serves.
On Jan. 4, the Whitmire High alumna will become the college’s third president. She will be the first African American and first woman at the school’s helm since it was established in 1966.
“I would say I’m blazing the trail for women and women of color,” Rivers said. “It’s quite an honor to be able to step in this role and help others to aspire to do so themselves.”
Even though she doesn’t officially start until Jan. 4, she is at the college absorbing the culture to ensure a smooth transition
She received her master’s and doctorate from the University of South Carolina. As a first-generation, low-income college student, Rivers thinks she has a lot in common with the population Piedmont Tech serves.
Rivers is a graduate of the Diversity Leadership Institute at the Riley Institute, a program that focuses on increasing diversity and inclusion. She is a member of Clemson University’s Center for Workforce Development, mentors at Columbia’s College’s Institute for Leadership and serves on the workforce advisory board of the South Carolina Hospital Association.
“It’s been a pleasure working with her.” said Tim Hardee, president of South Carolina Technical College. “She’s responsible for a number of transfer agreements to four-year colleges.”
Hardee added that Rivers has worked with the commission on higher education, South Carolina Legislature and regional hospitals developing partnerships.
Rivers’ first goal is to listen to the students, faculty and community. She wants to learn about the culture of Piedmont Tech and figure out how she can best serve the school.
“I think that understanding those parts and pieces will start to help me to be able to chart the kind of the next half,” Rivers said. ”I want them (students) to leave better than they come in.”
Ray Brooks, Piedmont Tech’s outgoing president, spoke highly of the Area Commission’s decision to hire Rivers.
“I am thrilled,” Brooks said. “She is extremely accomplished, an outstanding choice.”
Sometimes new leadership is needed, Brooks added, saying that Rivers will have innovative ideas to move the campus forward.
Brooks has been serving the college since 2008. He is excited to pass the torch to Rivers.
“She’s the ideal candidate because of her background, she is going to carry the college to great places,” Brooks said.
Rivers is leaving her position at the South Carolina Technical Institute to work at Piedmont Technical College.
Jennifer Lopes, head of the humanities department at Piedmont Technical College, worked with Rivers at South Carolina Technical College on its Leadership Academy. Lopes spoke of Rivers’ leadership philosophy: “I can say with 100% certainty that Rivers brings a wealth of experience and innovative ideas to Piedmont Technical College.”
“Her commitment to offering a quality education, forging and nurturing partnerships, and pursuing sustainable projects and initiatives will strengthen the college’s pledge to continuous improvement and meeting the needs of our students and community,” Lopes said.
Rivers worked on South Carolina Workforce Industry Needs Scholarship, known as SCWINS. It is available for students who want to study fields such as health care, manufacturing and information technology.
SCWINS is an enhancement scholarship, which means it will be added for students in qualified fields of study.
“Once a student has applied and has been accepted, they apply for their financial aid package, then the financial aid office will let them know SCWINS has been applied as well,” Rivers said.
She added, “Between SCWINS, lottery tuition assistance, and the Greenwood Promise, there a lot of resources available to assist students.”
Rivers is excited to give back to the community she hails from. She added that she has an opportunity to give back to the people who saw something in her as a child in Whitmire, and she looks forward to doing the same for students at Piedmont Tech.
“It is a phenomenal feeling for me to know that I have an opportunity to give back to a community that poured so much into me.” Rivers said.
Diversity and inclusion are important priorities to Rivers, particularly for non-traditional students — those who are older than a student fresh out of high school.
“I worked full time while attending school for my master’s and Ph.D.,” Rivers said.
She added that this betters her understanding of the delicate balancing act that students who have to work and tend to other responsibilities will undoubtedly face.
“It reminds me of the importance of hard work, staying focused, and always remembering where you started,” Rivers said.