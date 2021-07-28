ABBEVILLE
A college in Abbeville?
You’d be right to say “Yeah, right!” You also would be wrong.
Richard London wants everyone to know that Abbeville was home to Harbison College, a school for African American students. And while the school is not even a memory, having been destroyed in a fire in March 1910, it is a part of the county’s heritage. The only physical trace of the college is the former president’s house which is now privately owned.
London, along with others, is working to erect a historical marker at the site of the college, which now is the site of Harbison Cemetery. If the campaign is approved by state historical officials, the price tag is expected to be $2,800.
The key thing he is looking for is information on the college and cemetery. London said the information will go to the state historical society.
“It’s a lot to be done and it’s not a short-term process,” he said. About a year has passed since he started the process. It will likely be six months to another year before the process is complete.
One goal is to bring the property to a condition a historic site should be, he said.
The site is not in the best condition. Sections of the cemetery are overgrown. Some sections need a good mowing, some need heavy-duty equipment such as chain saws, and some sections are so overgrown with foliage, the gravestones are barely visible. In one tucked-away spot, a plastic trash bag is surrounded by discarded bouquets of artificial flowers.
Still, the cemetery is an active site with markers for people who died in 2020 all the way back to people who died in the mid-1800s. New bouquets are set up and one stuffed animal is located near a family plot.
“It’s just been so long since the place has been known… I can go out and talk to people on the street and they have never heard of it,” London said of the property which is located off Greenville Street Extension, north of the city. “It’s like news to find out, news right off the press.”
Even London was surprised. He knew about the cemetery growing up in Abbeville, but not the college. He learned of the college in his early 20s.
“I used to always wonder, because when you go there, you see the subdivisions, and you wonder: What could the college have been?”
People would talk of the president’s house, but London said he didn’t know which one was his house until about four years ago, and then he learned the size of the campus.
For Janet Ansley, the cemetery is part of her family heritage. The Charleston resident said she has three generations of family resting at the site. Also, her grandmother was a student at Harbison College.
“There’s nothing more valuable than where your direct ancestors rest to me. Because that’s part of me,” said Ansley, who has been conducting genealogical research since the early 1980s. “I want my kids, grandkids and great-grandkids to know who their people are.”
Ansley, who visited the cemetery recently, agreed with London about the site’s condition and that cleaning the site is going to be a long-term process.
One cleanup was held in late May. London said one cleanup attracted only four people, including himself. Some volunteers had family members buried at the site. He intends to hold other cleanups, perhaps in August or September, and seeks people who own chainsaws to deal with vegetation and trucks to haul away debris.
“We want people to know they can walk up to the cemetery and know that it’s been taken care of,” he said.
To make sure that happens, he intends to visit organizations and companies to ask if they would participate in a cleanup or help with fundraising to pay for the marker. London said he hopes to run a list in the newspaper of people and organizations who help the effort.
One of things plan is to have the city take over the property. London said he is talking with a city council member about appointing a board of directors to select someone to be responsible for maintaining the property.
Throughout South Carolina, a lot of history is not being told.
“There’s a lot more history for African Americans back from 1850 until now. It’s just that we have to locate those spots and bring them to life,” London said. “That’s amazing that so many people didn’t know of college, but it was never brought up. It seems no one wanted to bring it out; I think it’s time.”