“Daddy, what are you doing?”
That’s the question that woke Jim Sonefeld up to what he was doing to himself and the ones he loved. Sitting with his guitar in his lap, the Hootie and the Blowfish drummer turned singer-songwriter shared his struggles with addiction and the story of his more than 20 years in recovery at Thursday’s benefit breakfast for Cornerstone.
As a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people overcome addiction, Cornerstone doesn’t deny service based on inability to pay. Located at 1612 Rivers St., Greenwood and available online at cornerstonecares.org, the group had its annual benefit to raise funds for its services. Sonefeld was invited as a guest speaker.
“We’re celebrating that people do recover,” said Laurie Fallaw, Cornerstone’s executive director. “This isn’t something they should be ashamed about, it’s something they should address, and there’s people ready and waiting to help them.”
Raised Catholic and with police in his family, Sonefeld said he knew from a young age about the dangers of substance abuse. When he found himself face-to-face with peers who were drinking at age 14, though, concerns about that harm went out the window.
Alcohol was a competition for him; he raced to down more drinks than others.
“If two makes me feel this good, four will make me feel that good,” he said.
He came to South Carolina to play soccer at the University of South Carolina, where he met Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan and Dean Felber. As the band formed in 1989, he said the name Hootie and the Blowfish was not his idea.
They started by buying a van, and soon they were playing fraternity and sorority parties hoping to get on the radio. It wasn’t until 1994 they got signed to a record label, and a fateful appearance on David Letterman playing “Hold my Hand” turned them into a household name.
“Our track turned from a little dirt road to a mega-highway,” Sonefeld said. “We went from selling out small clubs to amphitheaters.”
The whole time, he had been drinking without much thought to it. He wasn’t measuring or keeping track of his drinks, and had to drink every night, whether on or off the road.
In 2001, he overheard the band’s crew talking about someone they were worried about. They said he’d been having emotional outbursts, had been violent and was drinking at strange times of the day. Sonefeld almost walked into the room to offer to help, before he heard them say his name.
“They were talking about me,” he said. “But I continued on in the nightmare.”
He spent his waking hours thinking about how to get a drink or cocaine.
It consumed his thoughts.
“By 2004 I was at the end. I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t want to use, but I kept putting more in my body,” he said.
He was spending a lot of time in his detached studio, away from home and his family. He was supposed to be recording music, but the studio had a fully stocked bar.
He woke up one morning after drinking overnight and felt his 4-year-old daughter hop onto his chest. That’s when he heard the question:
“Daddy, what are you doing?”
“I’d heard those words before, and they didn’t mean much,” he said.
All his daughter meant was to ask why he wasn’t in the house with his family, but the question rolled around in his head. He’d spent 25 years drinking and using, and at 40 years old he had all the markers of success — money, fame, a family and a home. But it was all in service of his addiction.
“I had to admit, what am I doing? I don’t know,” he said.
He began his journey, and it led him to a 12-step Bible that changed his life. Through this process he learned how to accept his powerlessness, confront the ways he had hurt himself and others and seek a community of people wanting to nurture themselves.
“It’s the necessary process if you’re wanting to be relieved mentally and spiritually, is to let it out,” he said. “It’s a humbling experience, and that’s a thread through the 12 steps.”
Now Sonefeld takes a daily moral inventory, and has what he calls a “spiritual fitness routine.” Speaking at Thursday’s gathering, filled with people in recovery and people who help them, is part of that spiritual exercise, he said.
“Today is my victory,” he said. “To serve is to heal, to share is to heal.”