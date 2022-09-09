“Daddy, what are you doing?”

That’s the question that woke Jim Sonefeld up to what he was doing to himself and the ones he loved. Sitting with his guitar in his lap, the Hootie and the Blowfish drummer turned singer-songwriter shared his struggles with addiction and the story of his more than 20 years in recovery at Thursday’s benefit breakfast for Cornerstone.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

Tags