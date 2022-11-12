George Key, commander of American Legion Post II in Abbeville, right, stands with William Fuller Jr. and Melissa Jackson, who were honored as the older and youngest veterans, respectively, at Friday’s Veterans Day ceremony.
ABBEVILLE — Honors earned more than 70 years ago finally came home.
William Fuller Sr. served in World War II with distinction. That distinction become evident Friday when his son, William Fuller Jr., received his father’s medals at a Veterans Day ceremony presented Friday at the American Legion Post II in Abbeville.
Fuller received the Bronze Star Medal, a Good Conduct Medal, the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, a World War II Victory Medal and an Honorable Service Lapel Button, WWII.
Receipt of the medals thrilled the younger Fuller, who is a veteran himself, having served in the US Air Force for 30 years. His father didn’t talk much about his service. He congratulated Teresa McHaffey for her efforts to get the medals delivered.
The pleasant surprise, according to McHaffey, was learning that the elder Fuller had received the Bronze Star. It took a long time to get the medals, partly a result of the pandemic.
McHaffey agreed with Fuller that many World War II veterans don’t talk about their service. The same is true of veterans from other theaters, such as Vietnam. She encouraged veterans to seek help from Veterans Affairs centers.
A black and white photograph of the elder Fuller was on display on a table during the ceremony. Fuller, a resident of Columbia, said it was an honor to attend the ceremony with his fellow veterans.
About 30 people attended the ceremony. George McKinney, a veteran and former Greenwood emergency management coordinator, spoke on the struggles veterans continue to face, primarily homelessness. It’s estimated that up to 7% of Americans are homeless; for veterans, that number is up to 11%, he said. Greenwood County has about 20 veterans who are homeless.
The best way to address the problem is to hire veterans, he said. It’s not just patriotic, it’s good business.
Although the subject matter could be somber, the veterans injected humor into the ceremony, especially when Post II commander George Key called out for the youngest and oldest veterans. Attendees jokingly called out names as Key called out for veterans older than 90, then 85, then 80 and then 79. At 75, he got two hits, Fuller and Wallace McClinton, the Post II chaplain. McClinton got a gift basket as only four months separated him and Fuller.
Melissa Jackson was recognized as the youngest veteran.
This is the first year no veterans from World War II or the Korean War attended the ceremony. Key said all veterans should be honored.
