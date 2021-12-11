Home, sweet home.
Having one is nice. Many people in Greenwood and the Lakelands area don’t have a home. That’s something many people are trying to rectify.
More than 200 agencies work together to fight homelessness, said Anthony Price, executive director with Greenwood Pathway House. Organizations include nonprofits such as Meg’s House and the United Way, and school districts, colleges, churches and businesses and volunteers.
“It really takes a village” to help people, said Maj. Jason Hughes with The Salvation Army. “Not everybody can be the go-to for every single thing. The different organizations working with the homeless really bless the county.”
Representatives of various groups meet at least once a month to address gaps in service, Hughes said.
“We’re trying to ‘eat the elephant’ from different angles,” he said.
What is homelessness?One of the problems regarding homelessness is image. People have different ideas about what it is.
No single definition of homelessness exists, Price says. Many come from federal agencies. The Department of Housing and Urban Development defines it one way, the Department of Education defines it another way and the Department of Health and Human Services defines it a third.
Pathway House makes its definition simple: Homelessness is when a person doesn’t have a fixed nighttime residence.
The definition is simple, but the numbers are sobering. According to the 2020 South Carolina State of Homelessness Report, Greenwood County has more than 400 homeless adults and more than 800 homeless children.
People are homeless for an average of 109 days and families are homeless for an average of 340 days, according to the study.
“We are not unique in our problem with homelessness, but we strive to be unique in our response,” Mayor Brandon Smith said. “The Pathway House is doing amazing things in our community, and its leadership works tirelessly to be proactive.”
The council is committed to being strategic in the creative use of its resources toward ending homelessness, he said.
When people think about homelessness, they think about what they see in New York or California on television, Price said. That’s not Greenwood. People don’t see tents in forests, or families sleeping in cars, in motels or wherever they can find to stay warm.
One man who worked as a waiter at a country club was homeless, Price said. Clients have included a lawyer, a person who once owned four businesses, grandparents, teenagers and veterans.
Another man held up a sign at Walmart and solicited donations. Price said the man admitted he received nearly $300 per day. The man came to Pathway House because he got tired of his situation.
Price said he has been told so many times that people need a job, but they have so much trauma, they don’t know how to deal with it.
“They are not a bum. They are broken people who want to get out of the mess they are in,” he said. “They don’t want to live like that.”
It’s a horrible circumstance for adults and children, Price said. In some cases, adults are scared that DSS (Department of Social Services) will take their children. That creates another problem, Price said. One, it’s hard to find them, and two, because you don’t see them, you think the problem doesn’t exist.
Salvation Army staff members have seen various reasons. Hughes said the Army’s goal is to prevent homelessness mainly through programs to help clients pay rent, mortgages and power bills.
At some time, a client could have had a good-paying job, but they lose it and end up homeless because of a lack of safety net programs, he said. Perhaps people had a job, but they or a family member got COVID-19 and had to be quarantined.
Last year, Salvation Army staff served more than 12,000 people, including 900 kids through the Angel Tree program and 1,000 people through regular social service agencies.
Hughes said much of that help is through the food pantry program. Up to 3,000 people are served through power bill or rent/mortgage programs.
“During my three years as mayor, I have learned a great deal about homelessness in our community and how it is defined,” Smith said. “We are seeking help from our federal delegation in addressing the unregulated ‘sober-living’ and ‘rehabilitation home’ cottage industry. While most of these homes operate for the right reasons, we have come to understand that some actually contribute to the problem of homelessness more than help.”
City officials are fortunate to have partners like the Pathway House, as the city officials could not tackle the issue alone, he said.
“On a local level, the city’s hands are often tied when trying to regulate, hence the request for assistance,” Smith said.
Not just about housingThe biggest thing is helping people understand that homeless is not about housing; it’s about broken people who need help overcoming problems they face, Price said.
“Adverse childhood trauma” is a term he uses often when discussing homelessness.
The root cause for homelessness is complex trauma, repeated and sustained trauma, he said. People will hear a lot about physical or sexual abuse. Some people have drug or job problems; some have chronic health and mental health problems, but all of those are symptoms of trauma.
The effects can be staggering. According to the state report, 17.6% of children are proficient in math; 21.7% are proficient in reading; statewide assessment scores are 15.2% lower; chronic absenteeism is at least 20.9% higher than average and a graduation rate is at 67%.
Trauma causes people to react differently to stressful situations, Price said.
Two studies say 62% of people in Greenwood have had an adverse childhood experience, Price said. Examples are physical and emotional abuse, being in a home with a parent who is an alcoholic and sleeping in bathtubs because of gunshots in the neighborhood.
“That’s a trauma no child should have to go through,” he said. “It shouldn’t be that way. No child should have to live in an environment where they could be shot.”
Children’s brains are still developing. For the rest of their life, they will be behind. By the time they are 5 years old, 75 percent of homeless children have developmental delays, according to the state study. Only 21% are proficient in math and English. Price asked what kind of employees are they going to be?
Echoing Hughes’ statement about cooperation, Price said “There is no one answer. Every person is unique. The more we work together, the better we can handle the problem.”
“Pathway House has never had a client who never had a house. If you don’t address the symptoms, you’ll never fix the problem.”
Problem, meet solutionOne of the answers is a field of red clay soil located just off South Main Street. Lines of concrete inching from the soil form small rectangles. The rectangles are foundations for tiny cottages which will be the first step to getting people back on their feet.
The first phase will consist of a village of 12 cottages and a hub building used as an activity center, Price said. In total, the village will provide up to 60 beds for families and 12 beds for crisis shelter.
The purpose of the cottages is to provide housing for families, mothers and fathers with children.
“That’s a service nobody is able to provide,” he said. “... We will be the only one in the whole Upstate and maybe even further than that for homeless fathers with children.”
People can stay here for up to a year, depending on the phase of the development and what people are going through, Price said.
The gray paneled white-frame cottage displayed as a model is bare-bones and as utilitarian as possible. The size is reminiscent of the cell in “The Great Escape” where Steve McQueen’s character bounced a baseball off the wall to pass the time.
The interior of the sample cottage contains two bunk bed sets, a single bed, two drawers, a small sink and a small bathroom. Cottages will be equipped with swipe cards for entry.
The good news is if something were to happen to the buildings, they are easy to replace, Price said. They can be picked up and a new one put in. He showed what looks like an oversized outlet in the rear of the sample cottage where power and utilities go in. He likened installing utilities to a LEGO set.
The cottages are being built on an assembly line and will be brought in by truck and placed on the foundation. Cripple Creek Cabins in Due West is constructing the cottages, Price said.
The nearly spartan design of the cottages is intentional. Price said the cottage is just a sleeping area for families. No food. No televisions.
“We don’t want them to stay in their room; we want them to come to the hub building,” he said.
Social life for clients will center on the hub building which will serve as a central facility. It will feature an activity center; a learning center for kids where parents can help children with their homework, a laundry, a lounge for families to watch television and access the internet, and space for counselors.
Phase 1 is expected to be finished in the spring and clients should be able to move in by late March. Price said then work will start on a recreation area for children which could include a playground and athletic field. Phases two and three will feature 12 additional cottages each.
No waiting list has been established. All beds will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis, Price said.
“There is not a doubt in my mind that it won’t take very long once the word is out that these are open to fill them up,” he said. “Based on the number of people we are turning away, it won’t take long at all to fill these up.”
The village costs about $2.3 million. Price said Pathway House was about $700,000 short, but he expects the shortfall to be eliminated by the time village opens.
Goals over the next year will be to determine costs and demand for the site, he said. “The first year will definitely be a learning experience. There is lot we don’t know.”
One bit of encouragement is Pathway House officials are learning that agencies in other counties have expressed an interest in what they are doing with the village, Price said.