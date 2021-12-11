Need help?

Many organizations in the area battle homelessness and poverty. Here is contact information for four major groups:

Pathway House has a contact form and can connect people with duties including working at thrift stores, teaching budgeting and resume writing skills, even driving clients to appointments.

Write to Pathway House at P.O. Box 49723, Greenwood 29649; phone: 864-223-4460; email: info@gwdpathway.org: Facebook: GreenwoodPathwayHouse; Twitter:@Gwdpathway

VOLUNTEER: gwdpathway.org/volunteer

FINANCIAL SUPPORT: gwdpathway.org/give

DONATE ITEMS: gwdpathway.org/thrift-store

The Salvation Army is at 222 Pressley St., Greenwood. Phone: 864-229-3407; website: salvationarmycarolinas.org/greenwood

The Salvation Army Family Store is located at 1805 NE Bypass 72, Greenwood. Phone: 864-223-8310

The United Way has 20 partners delivering programs to help better the quality of life in the surrounding communities. It focuses on three building blocks for a good life: education, financial stability and health.

Its office is at 929 Phoenix St., Greenwood. Phone 864-229-4103'; website: info@uwlakelands.org

Meg’s House is an organization that responds to the emotional and physical needs of those experiencing domestic violence and homelessness by providing services based on a trauma reduction model.

Its address is 929 Phoenix St., Greenwood. Phone: 864-874-3915; website: www.megshouse.org