Helping Greenwood’s homeless starts with knowing who they are — that’s part of the goal of the annual point-in-time homelessness count.
Candace Timmerman, director of housing programs at the nonprofit Meg’s House, coordinates Greenwood’s annual count. In the last 10 days of January each year, she brings volunteers together to count the people experiencing homelessness in Greenwood to eventually report that data to a federal agency that allocates money for housing programs.
In the process of counting, Timmerman said it’s a perfect opportunity to lend a hand and connect people in crisis with services and organizations that can help.
“It’s our one time of year that we do outreach like this ... we are trying to meet people experiencing homelessness where they’re at,” Timmerman said. “It’s important that we let people know — maybe they’re new to the area, maybe they’re new to homelessness.”
With 22 volunteers, Timmerman said she splits the count up between setting up stations at service organizations that help the homeless, such as the Greenwood Soup Kitchen, and canvassing the community to find people where they are. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there wasn’t a 2021 count, but in 2020, they tallied 118 people experiencing homelessness in Greenwood.
The data from this year’s count won’t likely be available for months, but Timmerman said she already expects a smaller number this year. Openings in public housing created opportunities for people to move out of homelessness.
Not everyone without a home counts as “homeless.” Timmerman said the count uses the U.S. Housing and Urban Development definition of homelessness. That includes people living in a place not meant for human habitation, in an emergency shelter, transitional housing or leaving an institution they temporarily lived in. People who are staying in a hotel, however, might not count.
“I’ve spoken with several people holding those cardboard signs who have said they’re holding it because they can’t get work and they’re looking for money for a hotel room,” Timmerman said.
Timmerman and her volunteers approach people and tell them up-front they’re working on a homelessness census, and ask if that person or anyone they know is without a home. They have a form survey that asks about disabilities that might impede people’s ability to live on their own, along with other factors that might complicate their lives.
They also look for qualifiers that might make people eligible for housing programs, and try to connect the people they talk with to services that can help them. Organizations like Community Initiatives, United Housing Connection and others donated and collected items like hand sanitizer, blankets and bags, and the Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands helped pack the bags to donate to the homeless.
“We try to do assessments for housing and see if people qualify for existing programs, but many times they don’t have phones, only text-back numbers,” Timmerman said.
The data the point-in-time count gathers is sent through the S.C. Continuum of Care program and eventually reported to HUD, which uses this data to allocate housing program dollars.