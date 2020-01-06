Celebrating local musical talent, the second songwriters’ showcase — Homegrown Volume 2 — is at 8 p.m. Saturday at the historic Abbeville Opera House.
More than 20 performers are signed up, including singer-songwriters from North Augusta, Abbeville, Greenville, Greenwood and beyond. Organized by Rachel Davis and Robert Delgado, the artists will be playing music from a wide variety of musical styles, from country to rock to gospel-influenced, folk and everything in between. Host for the evening is Kenny Price. The inaugural event last year sold-out.
Among performers scheduled this year is the husband and wife duo The Old Earthquake, Steven and Mary Lyle Cathcart of Greenwood, whose album “Loud Ones” has been nominated for the best album category for the Upstate Music Awards.
Others performing Saturday include Brother Broom, Russ Brown, Diane George, Russ Fitzgerald, Brad Dixon and the Concept, Steven Holmes, Justin Hall, Steve Raines, Madison Medlin, Tim Moon, Tim Matthews, Billy Dalton, Kimberly and Charles, Ariana Williams, Jacob Mitchell, Unified Lights, Matt Hamilton, Josh Vickery, The Black River Rebels, Granger Smith, Fred Engler, Nicole Quinn and Tommy Mitchum and Eleven Day Trip.
General admission is just $13 or you can get a ticket and long-sleeved T-shirt combo for $26. Tickets are available at abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House. Call 864-366-9673.