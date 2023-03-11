Day by day, a bare lot on Marion Avenue is becoming a home for a Greenwood woman and her family. Students from Boston College started work Monday on the lot, installing the foundation and finishing much of the flooring for a building that Amanda Galloway will call home.

It is one of the latest projects for Greenwood Area Habitat for Humanity. Volunteers Michael O’Shea and Lyann Tam look forward to the experience.

