Day by day, a bare lot on Marion Avenue is becoming a home for a Greenwood woman and her family. Students from Boston College started work Monday on the lot, installing the foundation and finishing much of the flooring for a building that Amanda Galloway will call home.
It is one of the latest projects for Greenwood Area Habitat for Humanity. Volunteers Michael O’Shea and Lyann Tam look forward to the experience.
Tam worked with a Habitat-supported program at college and worked with a chapter through her church. O’Shea worked during his freshman year in Virginia building the foundation of one house and painting the interior of another.
“It’s kind of nice to be part of the beginning and end of a habitat project,” he said, adding that he likes the idea of Habitat, and how it works with mortgages and sweat equity.
“I think Habitat has a wonderful legacy of sustainability in the community. Not just building things in a community for gentrification to happen, but really building a community for people who have lived here for generations so they can continue to live here and prosper and receive from the community what they have put in,” Tam said. “I really think that’s a beautiful thing to be a part of.”
They are part of a campus group, Appalachian Volunteers, that organizes projects for Boston College students. The build for the Greenwood chapter of Habitat for Humanity is one of the projects offered.
APA supports putting people into the unknown, they said. While they both knew of Habitat and had worked on projects, no one had any idea what they would be doing, but were ready to go in open-minded.
O’Shea gets to develop carpentry skills he developed from helping his father on home improvement projects and Tam gets a chance to interact with new people and get more comfortable around power tools, which she called intimidating. By the end of the day, volunteers had used handsaws, nail guns, screwdrivers and a sledgehammer.
Flooring was mostly installed by the end of Monday. On Tuesday, crews finished the job and spent much of the morning nailing boards together. It was an experience wrought with humor as one of the supervisors proclaimed it’s a mystery how all the girls now have hammers, and all the guys have nail guns.
Equipment was swapped, but not before another supervisor told a girl hammering in one nail after another that if she keeps it up, she is going to have arms like Popeye.
It was a learning experience for Galloway as well as she tried to hammer nails into a board as Barney Drake gave her tips such as to look at the nail head, not the hammer.
“I never would have thought it took so much energy to drive in a nail,” she told him. “There is a technique to all of this. I love this experience,” she said later.
“It’s nice to have a little experience,” O’Shea said. “The best part of it is doing it with my dad, so having a community to do it with here is awesome; it’s a great experience.”
Working with a group resulted in problem-solving. He said volunteers were trying to figure out how to work with power saws, cutting sheets in half, measuring those out and looking at how they will line up against the wall. “Measure twice, cut once,” he said, reciting a centuries-old mantra in the construction industry.
The first day of work brought no surprises and no smashed thumbs. A Habitat official listening to the conversation replied, “This is Monday.” O’Shea nodded, saying “There’s plenty of time for that.”
Galloway spent much of Monday in a “supervisory” position, mostly looking at how a house is built. She said she never knew how joists were placed. She’s used to seeing wires hanging down from frames.
“I’m taking up building and construction, but not on a construction project like this, so all of this stood out,” she said. “I really am basking in the whole day-today process.”
Her first experience with Habitat was in 2016 when a co-worker showed her properties Habitat had built and who the projects served. It sounded like great community work.
“I got an application then that I never filled out because I didn’t know if I was eligible. I felt it was more for somebody else,” Galloway said.
Years later, she was browsing on Facebook and saw a post about Habitat. She got an application but didn’t file it in time. Finally, she wanted to change things for herself and realized the time was now.
“I’m still taking it all in, I really am. Every day since they told me I was approved, I have just been like ‘Oh my goodness,’ really honestly. I cry sometimes every second that I think about it,” Galloway said. “I say ‘Thank you God.’ I really don’t know all of my feelings just yet. One of them is overwhelmed with joy honestly.
Work on the 1,100 square-foot, 3-bedroom 1 1/2 bath house will continue after the students return to Massachusetts. Stephen Baggett, the chapter’s executive director, said finishing the house could take four to six months.
“It’s very sentimental now and I’m sure it’s that way for everybody who gets to help with their home,” Galloway said. “I don’t want a time frame on it. I just want to go with the flow, let it marinate. Every time I ride by and see something different, I get overjoyed again.”
Harkening back to Tam’s comments on community, Baggett said, “We like to encourage participants to build to only their own home, but to help their neighbors build home as well they can build a sense of community.”
“We are so thankful for the generosity of these students,” he said in an email. “Seeing them renews your commitment to the important and impactful work we do.”
If anyone is interested in Habitat, Galloway says: “Go for it.”
“You can’t get anything done sitting in the house. You really have to put yourself out there,” Galloway said.
“Do your research and get advice,” she said. “You never know what will happen. Lots of people are looking to be homeowners and they think there is only one way to do it. There are several ways. There are several organizations willing to help people be homeowners.”
When asked what the first thing she does when she gets the keys, Galloway said “I’m going to flip a coin with my sister and ask her does she want Thanksgiving or Christmas.”