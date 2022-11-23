A little more than a month ago, Sydney Castine was on her way to finish schoolwork when she was hit head-on by a man fleeing from Greenwood police, sending her to the hospital with serious injuries.
After multiple surgeries and a lot of physical therapy, Castine was able to walk, with the assistance of a cane, out of Greenwood Regional Rehabilitation Hospital on Tuesday.
The long journey is far from over as Castine continues to recover, but it’s a process she’s taking one day at a time.
“Obviously it’s been very rough as to be expected when all of a sudden your dominant side is completely broken,” she said. “Really it’s just a matter of what else can I do? I might as well take it one day at a time because as much as I hate the fact that this happened, I might as well just keep on going. What other option do I have?”
Even when she was still in her car the night of the wreck, Castine said she was making jokes with the EMTs and firemen, which is just her personality. She tries to make jokes out of everything. She said she is doing her best to stay positive.
“It was pretty rough. I was passing out from just sitting up in a wheelchair. It’s difficult, but the people here are fantastic. They haven’t tried to push me past my limits or anything like that. The physical therapists here are fantastic, so they made the process so much easier,” she said.
The next hurdle Castine will face is finishing up the semester at Lander University. Once she finishes the current semester, in January she’ll continue to take classes online and in between classes and physical therapy find time to have friends visit.
As for her thoughts on the man responsible for the wreck, she said she doesn’t hate him, but cannot forgive him.
“I definitely do not forgive him under any circumstances, but I can’t say that I hate him for it either. In Greenville, he was just down a couple rooms from me so the nurses treated both of us. From what they told me, he has shown remorse so I can’t hate him since he has shown that he is genuinely sorry for what he’s done with his actions, but again I just can’t find it in me to forgive him at any point. No forgiveness, but there’s no hatred towards him,” she said.
