Sydney 1

Sydney Castine, with the assistance of a cane, walks out of Greenwood Regional Rehabilitation Hospital on Tuesday with staff cheering her on.

 KELLY DUNCAN | INDEX-JOURNAL

A little more than a month ago, Sydney Castine was on her way to finish schoolwork when she was hit head-on by a man fleeing from Greenwood police, sending her to the hospital with serious injuries.

After multiple surgeries and a lot of physical therapy, Castine was able to walk, with the assistance of a cane, out of Greenwood Regional Rehabilitation Hospital on Tuesday.

Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993.