American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting a family whose home along Hickory Lane was damaged by fire on Friday.
The Highway 34 Fire Department responded to the blaze. The damage was mostly contained to the kitchen area, with smoke damage in the rest of the home, Greenwood County Fire Coordinator Steve Holmes said.
The Red Cross is helping the family by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.