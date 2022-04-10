ANDERSON
After 78 years, Haskell is back home.
That sums up many of the feelings of family members who converged on Forest Lawn Cemetery in Anderson for the burial of Staff Sgt. Grady Haskell Canup.
Canup died Nov. 14, 1944, during the Hurtgen Forest offensive. His remains were thought to be lost until DNA technology provided definitive identification of his remains. His dog tags found near where his remains were once located helped confirm his identity. He was buried Sunday with full military honors.
“It took us 78 years to get him back home,” said his niece, Janet Hawkins, of North Carolina. He was buried with his father and mother. “They are rejoicing in heaven.”
Hawkins, along with other members of the family, were presented American flags during the service. Hawkins also received a package containing several medals Canup earned, including a Bronze Star, two Purple Hearts, a Good Conduct Medal and several service campaign medals.
“Nobody in the family knew he had received all those awards,” she said. “It was breathtaking.”
A chaplain from Fort Jackson lauded Canup’s service. “Be of good cheer ... the joy comes in the morning,” he said to the family.
“What a great way to celebrate one who made the ultimate sacrifice,” he said, noting the presence of family, friends and veterans from several branches of the military and organizations. “It is an honor.”
“Now his family can be at peace knowing he is in his proper place,” the chaplain said.
Family enjoyed the peace as well as the chance to reestablish old ties. Hawkins greeted some gray-haired gentlemen, exclaiming, “Oh, I remember you when you were little boys.”
Discussions ensued where the primary topics were catching up on years of life and trying to determine exactly how everyone was related to one another.
Cousin Pat Laital traveled all the way from Colorado to attend the service. She said she knew nothing until an old friend who lives in the area told her about a newspaper article about Canup’s body being found. She said they went all over the names and she realized she had to be related to Canup.
“It was fascinating that people were trying to put this all together,” she said.
The effort was a surprise to Mike Rippy of McDougald Funeral Service as well.
“What I find amazing is how they found him in Europe,” he said. The funeral deals mostly with veterans from Korea and the Vietnam wars, he said. The funeral home has conducted only two services for World War II veterans in the past two years.
He noted the presence of veterans and an honor guard from Fort Jackson who were to serve as pallbearers for Canup. Rippy said the service also included members of the Campbell Patriots, a group associated with the local Veterans of Foreign Wars. They attend services for veterans.
Members stood at attention for part of the service and held and presented flags. As one veteran explained after the service, “It was our honor to be invited.”
It’s amazing they found his remains, she said of Donnie Canup, who, with his brother Clyde, is a second cousin to Haskell.
“I’ve told a lot of people about this. They got cold chill bumps when they heard it was happening,” said Canup, who has been working on the family’s genealogy for about four years.
Complicating the effort is nobody knows who Canup was. Almost no family member knows anything about him firsthand.
Apparently he had no wife and no children, although Donnie displayed a cellphone image of an obituary printed in 1944 that indicated Canup had been married and had a daughter named Alice Faye. Donnie said he has been trying to find a marriage certificate, but there are so many people with the same name.
Both Donnie and Clyde are veterans. Donnie served in Vietnam and Clyde served in Korea and Vietnam. Clyde offered an apology to Rippy, saying, “I hate to upset you, but when I go, I’m going to Arlington.”
Rippy patted Clyde on the shoulder and said, “That’s not a disappointment; that’s an honor.”