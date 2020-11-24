With the Thanksgiving holidays, most think of stuffing themselves with turkey before heading out to get a start on shopping for Christmas. The novel coronavirus pandemic has changed that for many stores.
This year, the mall will be closed on Thanksgiving with one small.
“Belk will be closed Thanksgiving Day to customers shopping in store, but open for curbside pickup 4-11 p.m.,” Jenny Anderson, a spokeswoman for Belk, said in an email.
Other stores in the mall reaffirmed that they will be closed Thursday.
While most stores have spread out their “Black Friday” deals over several days and weeks, many stores are still opening back up on Friday — just not as early as in the past. The mall will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and the stores will open as follows:
- Rue21 — 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Claire’s — 6 a.m. 10 p.m.
- Belk — 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Michael’s — 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Shoe Dept. — 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- T.J. Maxx — 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Bath and Body Works — 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- GNC — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Hibbett Sports — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Foot Locker is still awaiting a decision on its hours for Friday while an employee at Jimmy Jazz was unsure if the store would open at 9 a.m. or 10 am. The store plans to close at 9 p.m.
Santa is returning to the mall from Dec. 12-23. Kids can share their wish list and have their picture taken 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Santa will also return on Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. from Nov. 28 to Dec 23. On Christmas Eve, the shopping center will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Multiple attempts to reach Hull Property Group, owners of the Greenwood mall, were unsuccessful.