Lisa Springfield’s strawberry and chocolate dessert candle might look good enough to eat, but she doesn’t advise it. She and several other vendors set up tables at the the Livery Stable in Abbeville to sell items for the holiday.
Lisa Springfield’s strawberry and chocolate dessert candle might look good enough to eat, but she doesn’t advise it. She and several other vendors set up tables at the the Livery Stable in Abbeville to sell items for the holiday.
Holiday shopping kicked off Friday with smiles and wineglasses as shoppers hit the streets.
People in Greenwood lined the streets of Uptown Greenwood for the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce’s annual holiday Grape Stomp while vendors hawked their wares in Abbeville at the Livery Stable and in stores.
Vendors in Abbeville set up tables of items ranging from Christmas decorations and crocheted attire for children and adults to fruitcake and natural remedies.
Carolyn Coleman’s table was loaded down with crocheted items for dolls and babies. She markets her work through arts and crafts shows and farmers markets.
By mid-afternoon, business had been good for her, although much attention had focused on the one item she wasn’t selling, a child-sized stuffed bear propped up behind the tables. Children love it. Some cry when they can’t get it, Coleman said, launching into a Dr. Seuss-like song “Everybody loves my bear; they want to buy my bear, but they can’t have my bear.”
Dale Sherwood carved out a place for Sherwood’s Forest, a space for handmade wooden Christmas trees ranging from two to six feet tall.
Making the trees by hand is a way to get him out of his La-Z-Boy. They are popular. Sherwood said he nearly sold out at a recent event. Clearing $2,100 was a good day. Leftover trees will be available in Greenwood.
Low attendance was attributed to Friday’s cold weather. One vendor said everyone set up their tables in 27-degree temperatures. Several vendors wrapped up in blankets or jackets, sat by portable heaters and waited for a crockpot to finish cooking chili and for urns of coffee.
Most vendors looked forward to Saturday, warmer temperatures and a mass of customers.
Several downtown businesses kicked off the Pink Weekend shopping event in Abbeville.
Horse-drawn carriage rides started a shopping spree in Greenwood. A row of adults with children at hand lined up almost half a block to enjoy free rides up and down Main Street.
Wine, however, was the big draw as the Grape Stomp sold out as the last of the 400 tickets were snatched up Friday morning. Annemarie Humm, who selected the wines served, said the Stomp was capped at 400 to avoid overwhelming merchants and traffic. Uptown businesses offered 17 wines from around the world, all of which are available in local businesses, she said.
The Stomp and other wine walks are a good opportunity to talk to customers, said Brittany Futch, with Sweet Teas Children’s Boutique. It’s generally a laid-back environment. People can browse and don’t have to deal with a hard sell.
People are shopping locally more often, which she attributed to the pandemic. “I think people saw how important local business was, especially after so many businesses closed because of COVID.”
Pourers at each store had a little spiel about each wine, describing it and what foods it paired with. Most people listened patiently. Steve Riley, co-owner of Maxwell Axe Company, started his spiel only to be interrupted by a woman who abruptly said “Don’t care” as she took the partly filled glass.
Riley said the crowd at his store was small for a Friday night, which he attributed to a lack of parking spaces because of the Grape Stomp.
The Chamber probably could have sold another 100 tickets, he said. It was an opinion shared by Gibson Hill, the event and market coordinator with the City of Greenwood.
“It’s a great time to come out with family and friends to support the community,” he said.
Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.