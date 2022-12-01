A brisk night made warm by the season.
Thursday brought folks from across the Lakelands to Connie Maxwell to celebrate the holiday season and the opening of Connie Maxwell Christmas.
A petting zoo, carriage ride, live nativity and lots of lights helped people kick off the season.
Debbie McDowell, Connie Maxwell chief of staff and Dreams administrator, said a lot of families in the Greenwood area come to the event as a start to their Christmas season.
Ben Davis, president emeritus, said to the crowd before Thursday evening's concert that in 2000, the organization realized people needed to see the campus at Christmastime.
“But the main thing we said was we want to decorate and let the kids be a part of all that we do with decorating the campus, decorating their homes, decorating outside,” he said.
“And it seemed like the perfect thing we could do to give the kids a little better Christmas, and maybe, maybe have a few people come.”
A few did come. The first year brought 2,000 people to the campus, he said. Last year — and probably this year — 15,000 to 16,000 visited.
“You're actually supporting the children just by when they see how many people want to come to their home,” he said.
“This is their home. And when people want to come to their home — think about it when you were a kid. You got your house all decorated and your friends came over to your home. How great was that feeling? So you're coming to their home, and that shows them support, encouragement, and the very fact that you're taking your time to be here.”
Connie Maxwell Christmas opened Thursday and will be open through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Admission is a suggested donation of $5 per car if $10 per van or bus.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.
