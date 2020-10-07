Abbeville might very well be called "Party City" with a list of activities slated for October, with the biggest event being the seventh annual Hogs & Hens Festival.
The free festival runs from 4-10 p.m. Oct. 16 and noon to 10 p.m. Oct. 17, according to Emily Bledsoe, special events coordinator for the city. Because the COVID-19 pandemic led the city to cancel its spring festival, it will be the biggest event to be in Abbeville for the whole year.
Several thousand people are expected to converge on Court Square and the Livery Stables on Trinity Street to enjoy live music foods, arts and crafts, jewelry, hand-crafted soaps and wood crafts from more than 20 vendors. The main attraction, however, is the barbecue to be supplied by nine vendors.
Unlike previous years, the barbecue contest will be sanctioned by the Southern BBQ Network. Bledsoe said the network will provide judging and testing of the various barbecue dishes at Belmont Inn.
No monetary prizes will be offered for barbecue contestants, she said. Trophies will be awarded.
The Network, which is sanctioning a barbecue tournament series in South Carolina, will award points to teams for placing.
In light of the pandemic, Bledsoe said masks will be required and attendees should heed social distancing rules. Masks and hand-sanitizer stations will be available at the festival. All vendors will do temperature checks on their employees.
The festival is just a way for the city to have something for the community and for visitors to come downtown to shop and eat at restaurants, she said.
Other events planned for October include:
- Jammin' in the Alley: The final concert in the series will feature Project Jaspre Bleu at 7 p.m. Thursday, in downtown.
- Vino in the Ville Wine Walk, 4-7 p.m., Oct. 17, at Court Square. Tickets cost $20. It is sponsored by the Downtown Abbeville Merchants Association. Participants can sample wines at businesses throughout the Square.
- Ghost Walk, 7 pm., Oct. 24. One-hour tours will be every 15 minutes. Tickets, which cost $10 each, are available at The Greater Abbeville Chamber of Commerce. Tour guides will discuss Abbeville history and ghost stories. Participants will need to wear masks for the tour. For information and updates, visit the chamber's Facebook page.
- Boo & Brews Beer Walk, 5-7:30 p.m., Oct. 30. Participants can sample beers at businesses around the Square. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets are $20. It is sponsored by the Downtown Abbeville Merchants Association.