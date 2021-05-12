A fire department will upgrade one of its trucks after the Town of Hodges pitched in funds.
On Monday, Hodges Town Council gave the Hodges-Cokesbury Fire Department a $7,000 check that will be used for upgrades on one of its utility trucks, Mayor Michael George said in an email.
Utility 40 was upgraded with new LED lights around the entirety of the truck, including new decals and a new truck bed cover to hold the necessary equipment.
The upgraded utility truck will be used for medical or technical rescue as well as traditional fire calls.