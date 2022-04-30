HODGES — Mills Anderson was bubbling with excitement as one of the many people attending the Hodges Outdoors Spring Festival, which runs through today.
“I’m going to play,” she said Friday night. “There are lots of rides.”
Her mon, Linsey, asked Mills if she was going to sing and dance.
“No,” the 7-year-old said with a big laugh. “I’m not going to sing.”
That’s OK, because there was a lineup of bands performing Friday — and more will perform today. The Jackson Station band opened the festival. Lead singer Clay Sprouse said his band played the fall festival, but this was the first time they played during the spring event.
“Tami (Baber), who organizes the whole thing, she’s fantastic,” Sprouse said. “She’s a big supporter of local artists. She just knew of us, and she asked if Jackson Station would be willing to come out and play. Absolutely. We’ve been practicing a whole bunch, so we’re excited about it.”
The festival on Main Street ran from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Friday and will continue from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. today. There are plenty of arts and crafts vendors, rides, refreshments and games. The event is a fundraiser for the Hodges Fire Department.
Brittany Clinkscales said she and her family come every year.
“It’s small, and it’s in the community, and there’s a lot of people that you know,” said Clinkscales, who brought her two girls.
Susan Beauford, who brought her two grandchildren, said this was her first time at the festival.
“Just have a little fun,” she said of her hopes for the two boys. The Abbeville resident was taking in the event in Hodges before planning to attend the Abbeville Spring Festival next weekend.
