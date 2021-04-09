“It felt like an exercise in patience.”
The Rev. Hampton Hunter sat Thursday morning amid the new pews in the sanctuary of Hodges Presbyterian Church with a smile on his face. Around him, congregants peeled stickers off the pews and firefighters from the town’s station across the street helped arrange seating for the choir.
Above Hunter and his fellow faithful, the church’s vaulted ceiling echoed with the chit-chat and laughter of those within. They were working to prepare the new church building for its dedication service Sunday.
The previous Hodges Presbyterian building was struck by lightning in August 2019, and the sanctuary burned. The day after, members of the church gathered around the caution tape surrounding the rubble and stood in shock, staring at the charred remains of wood, the shattered pieces of stained glass and the church bell trapped beneath splintered timber.
In April 2020, they gathered yet again, to see a crane tear what was left of the building down to make room for a new sanctuary. Since then, crews have been working, and now the church stands ready for its faithful.
“Being displaced from what you’ve gotten used to and having to make due in a different arrangement has been trying,” Hunter said “I consider it a blessing — in hindsight, more so.”
The church’s dedication service will be at 10 a.m. Sunday, and members will be giving a tour of the new sanctuary from 2-4 p.m.
From the rubble of the burned church, Allison Paris took shards of stained glass, nails and pieces of charred wood, and turned them into works of art to commemorate their faith. Broken glass, when wrapped in gold wire, became colorful angels. The heavy iron nails, when hammered into wood, became crosses.
On Thursday, Paris brought some of these items to the church’s fellowship hall, which was beside the sanctuary and untouched by the fire. In there, the congregation had put together a history of the church through poster boards with old photographs, ledgers, newspaper clippings and other artifacts found among church records. The church is a historic location in the community, dating back to 1899.
David Cobb was among the members helping get things in order Thursday. His family traces back to the original charter members of the church, and he was baptized nearly 60 years ago in the same baptismal font standing in the church today.
“When it burned, it was terrible. It was devastating,” he said. “To know all that history was going up in smoke.”
But together, they’ve done more than rebuild, Hunter said; the congregation has regrouped. In writing his sermon for the upcoming dedication service, Hunter said he’s been looking at the church’s history and considering their ordeal in the context of Jesus emboldening his disciples when they were afraid in John 20. He also said he’s pulling from the lesson of Thomas, and said everyone feels reluctance and doubt when faced with challenges.
The church’s bell chimed as Hunter spoke, and he said he hadn’t noticed that the bell was restored — another thing he was grateful for.
“We’ve been a makeshift operation, but now there’s momentum to push past that,” he said.