A Hodges man was arrested Christmas Eve after witnesses told a Greenwood County sheriff’s deputy he had fired a shot at them and he was later found with a firearm in his possession unlawfully.
Clint Davis Weeks, 46, was arrested on Dec. 24.
Two people told deputies they were going to Weeks’ house to pick up belongings and Weeks shot at them once, according to a police report from the Greenwood County Sheriff's Office.
Weeks told the deputy he did not shoot at them. One pistol was found in his vehicle.
Weeks was arrested and warrants will be sought for breach of peace, high and aggravated, pointing and presenting a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm, according to the report.