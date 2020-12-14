HODGES — Two fire pits were ablaze Sunday for Christmas Caroling at the Gazebo in Hodges.
“This is the one time of year to get out and celebrate,” Hodges Mayor Michael George said.
People gathered to drink hot chocolate and coffee while munching on cookies as they listened to Christmas music. The crowd was treated to various holiday songs played on violin, clarinet and piano.
Longtime former town clerk Betty Riddle led the singing of favorite Christmas carols.
In its 29th year, the event was modified because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cookies were prepackaged, distancing was encouraged and Santa Claus rode through the event.
“This is why I love living in a small town,” George said.
He said he enjoys being able to see people across town as well as meet new ones who have just arrived.
Nearly 100 people attended the event.