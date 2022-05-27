HODGES — When Jerricka Scott entered the gym at Hodges Elementary School on Friday afternoon, her face cycled through emotions.
First confusion, then surprise. Then tears came.
Scott was proposed to by her now-fiance, Jahmar Tate, during the school’s Friday celebration in front of her family, her kindergarten class and the rest of the school.
She said yes.
Scott knew she had a role in the celebration, but the 2021-22 Hodges Elementary teacher of the year was told she was passing the baton to Beth Justesen, the new school and district teacher of the year.
That was simply a ruse, and Tate and their family members filed in through the back to surprise her.
When she walked into the gym, a banner reading “Will you marry me?” was unfurled.
The students gasped and cheered as she walked over to Tate and threw her arms around his neck.
“Ms. Scott, I love you, I appreciate you. You have such a big heart,” Tate said.
“To everyone you come in contact with, you make them better. You make me better. With that being said, I can no longer live this life without you. From now until forever I want to be yours and you be mine. I no longer want a you and a me, I want an us.”
He knelt down on his knee and asked her to marry him. The “yes” came quickly.
After the proposal, Scott said she had a lot of thoughts running through her mind, but said she is filled with joy.
“This has been what I’ve wanted since I met him,” she said.
“When he came in my life, it was unexpected, but I knew right away that this was my person. I’m just so looking forward to every day from this point on.”
She said him including the other thing that makes her world complete — her students and the school — that’s how she knows he sees her and knows her.
“This job is my passion, so to include my babies was just perfect.”
Tate said following the proposal that he got the idea because he knows she loves her job and loves the school.
“I wanted to incorporate her love with my love for her,” he said.
The school allowed him to come in and propose to her.
“I’m super excited because my life has changed for the better,” he said.
“I love her with all my heart and I can’t wait until the next steps of getting married to her and living life with her, so I’m super excited right now.”
Scott said she’s looking forward to a life filled with happiness.
