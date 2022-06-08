HODGES — A group of students has departed elementary school with a unique gift from their teacher.
Hodges Elementary School’s music teacher Stephanie Hite gifted hand-drawn portraits of each of the school’s fifth graders.
She drew 48 portraits based on photos of the students and they were presented at the fifth grade celebration. She began the project in February and said she was able to draw about three portraits per week.
Hite said this is the first school she’s stayed at long enough to see a class of students all the way through the school, so she decided that as a gift, she would create a portrait of each.
“To me, the portrait signifies they’re getting ready to start a new adventure,” she said.
Reactions ranged from excited screams to speechlessness to tears.
She said the students are an emotional group, in a good way, and said they’re very musical and artistic.
“A lot of times teachers, including myself, are not good with words,” Hite said.
“So I believe that art is the way that I express myself and how much I care about a student and love a student.”
She said she’s not a touchy-feely teacher and is strict but caring, and this is how she could express her feelings about the kids.
She called the fifth graders a loving, caring, smart bunch of kids.
“We’re going to miss them here,” she said.
