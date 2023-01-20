Students at Hodges Elementary honored the memory of classmate Ava Boyter by wearing matching T-shirts on Thursday. inset: Fifth graders at Hodges Elementary School pose for photos in their Ava’s Army T-shirts.
The students of Hodges Elementary honored their classmate Ava Boyter on Thursday.
Everyone at the school — students, teachers and staff — wore their Ava’s Army T-shirts in memory of Boyter, a fifth grader who died in December from a rare, aggressive form of cancer.
The community came together to buy the T-shirts for the school. What was initially supposed to be a gift of T-shirts for Boyter’s class snowballed into the entire school.
Melissa Young, PTO president, said Boyter actually helped come up with the design for the shirt.
She said Beth DeLoach, owner of Balance Point Gymnastics Center, visited Boyter in the hospital, and she helped her come up with the hashtag, which is #AvaFlippinStrong. Baby blue was Boyter’s favorite color, and the gold in the details is the color for childhood cancer.
The T-shirts were made using contributions from the community. Young said 170 individuals donate through PayPal and Venmo, a grandparent in the school wrote a check to cover an entire class, and a Greenwood business owner write a check to cover shirts as well.
Proceeds from the fundraiser went to the Boyter family.
“It just showed that our hearts were so heavy and we could not imagine what the family was going through,” Young said, adding people are designed to carry burdens for others.
“They couldn’t take away the pain, they couldn’t take away the grief, but they knew they could help the kids in the school — it was phenomenal,” she said of the community members who contributed.
Boyter was a special kid, she said, and the T-shirts are a way to carry on her memory.
“In her 10 years of life, she made a big impact, and the community stepping up and helping to carry a burden for the family, anything they can do to help the family financially, it also helps the kids, too,” Young said.
Balance Point still has T-shirts for sale, with proceeds going to the Boyter family.
