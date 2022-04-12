HODGES — Students at Hodges Elementary celebrated a weeklong project to see which class could direct more paper into the recycling bin instead of the trash can.
Ellison Garren, a student-teacher in Jaime Jarrett’s fourth-grade classroom, said it came to her attention that the waste bins at the school had been getting really full and she found out the school’s recyclables were no longer being picked up.
Garren, a student at Erskine College, said the class took on the project and challenged each class in the school to recycle all their paper waste.
At the end of the week, the winning class was given a trophy and the school ended up with 175 pounds of recycled paper.
The project tied in multiple learning opportunities, as the students learned about bar graphs in math and talked about the environment during science.
Fourth-grader Tristen Jeffery said his favorite part of the project was making posters and having fun with his classmates.
The class presented their project to the rest of the school Friday afternoon, complete with a tumbling routine, posters and a guest visit from Amber Nappier, Greenwood County’s litter prevention coordinator.
Jeffery said the project, along with a trip he went on to a landfill, will make him think about recycling more.
Haleigh Caldwell said it’s important to recycle “because if you don’t recycle, then like say if you threw something out of your car window and an animal came up to it and they tried to eat it, they would choke and die.”
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.