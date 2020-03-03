Truffle seeds, hop on popcorn, Horton’s eggs and Grinch punch are a delicacy in Whoville — and Hodges Elementary School.
Second-graders at Hodges Elementary gathered into Traci Rush’s classroom to read and sing with Dr. Seuss’ Cat in the Hat Tuesday morning as a part of Read Across America Day. Monday marked Seuss' 116th birthday.
Drake Calo, early childhood major at Lander University, dressed and spoke like the rhyming feline. Calo first played the Cat in the Hat character during Seussical the Musical at the Festival of Flowers last summer.
“It ("Seussical the Musical") kind of opened up this opportunity,” he said.
Calo currently works at the Greenwood County Library in the children’s room. He came to Hodges Elementary because he knew Rush “very well”, and he was already in the midst of doing a program where he visited different assisted living facilities in Greenwood dressed as the character.
“I do it because they get so excited and it makes me so happy to see how happy they are,” he said. “To see a character come off the pages and sing, talk and have a personality makes them happy. I really enjoy it. ”
Rush said that having Calo dress up as the cat “brings reading to life.”
“It brings the character right out of the book,” she said.
This is Rush’s first year teaching second grade at Hodges; she previously worked with fourth- and fifth-graders.
“I had forgotten how much I loved (teaching) this age,” she said. “I think they help me find my inner child every day. We need to show them how special little things like this means to them, they’ll never forget this. ”