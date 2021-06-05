The thing about honey bees, they’re hard workers and put that work ethic to use taking care of their hive.
That’s just as true for the Hodges Elementary School Honeybees. When they see someone in need, they buzz to action.
So when Clerk Assistant Heather Burton sat down nearly every day for lunch this past year with custodian Robert Williams and heard him talk about his old, red pickup truck, she knew there was work to be done. The old truck has its fair share of issues, but the worst mark against it with the summer weather heating up was that it had no working air conditioning.
“We started seeing him stress about it, so a little over a week ago I went to Christine, our principal,” Burton said. “We’ve got to do something about it.”
They started gathering money and donations in secret from staff, and nearly everyone pitched in. Burton spent hours searching online for a car they could afford that would fit his needs, and her father ended up finding a 2002 Ford Focus that worked nicely.
“We just had to make sure he could drive a five-speed first,” Burton said with a laugh. “We didn’t know about that.”
Others in town started to donate money and services — the car was detailed for free, and Hodges Mayor Michael George soon got word about this upcoming surprise. George knew “Mr. Robert” when he was a custodian at the preschool at Northside Baptist Church. There, Williams made a point of investing his time in children; he talked with them and remembered many details about their lives.
“Mr. Robert has been a ray of sunshine for people for many years,” George said.
When the church closed down the preschool, it left Williams without his job. George worked alongside others to ensure he could find work, and Williams landed at Hodges Elementary, where he’s worked for four years now.
“This is his home, and these are his kids,” George said.
On Friday, during a celebration for outgoing and retiring staff, the Honeybees sprung their plan into action. Williams had stumbled into the occasional room where staff talked about his upcoming surprise, but he was kept in the dark until Friday. Staff members told him they bought him a car, and George said he’d worked with the F3 organization and raised an additional about $1,000 to help Williams pay the taxes and insurance on the car.
They stepped outside to see the dark blue car parked out front, topped with a bright red bow — reminiscent of Williams’ old red truck.
“Now nobody’s going to know me coming down the road,” he said, to laughs from the crowd around him. “I don’t think anyone winning the lottery could feel any better than I do right now.”
Williams was overwhelmed, and there were few dry eyes in the crowd. After he took it for a celebratory test drive around the school’s front, he came back and started the first of many hugs to the teary-eyed staff.
“It hasn’t sunk in yet, like with anything that’s at the end of the year. My biggest feeling today was for the teachers that were leaving, and how much change is going to be around here,” he said. “I had no idea I was going to be part of anything.”
But he’s already been part of the school family for years. When his birthday came up this year, the students he’s built such close relationships with were eager to tuck signed cards and drawings for him under his door while he worked. Williams said he loves and cherishes the drawings — even if all the students drew him bald.
“It’ll put a smile on your face. It changes your whole disposition,” he said. “The tune in your head changes to a happy song.”
Williams said he’s a servant at heart, as is everyone at Hodges Elementary. That’s what a school needs, he said, a surplus of servants all working to build a better future and world for their students, and each other.
“That’s just what we do at Hodges,” Principal Christine Rogers said. “It’s the Honeybee way.”