HODGES — It’s hard to party when you’re in mourning.
Children did their best though during Saturday’s Back to School Bash at Hodges Church of God.
The free event was held to welcome students back to classes, some of which have already started because of the modified schedule some school districts have implemented.
It’s also a means of community outreach, according to Pastor Donald Freeman.
“People need to see us in the community. We’re here to serve the community,” he said.
Last year’s fall festival was canceled because of COVID-19, so the church opted for the bash, Freeman said. A few families showed up when the event kicked off at 10 a.m. Some church members expressed concern about the small crowd. The weather could have been a reason adults mused as they sat at the snow cone table as a giant fan blasted air on them.
By mid-morning, the temperature hovered around 85 degrees and the humidity was at least as high. Some of the children dealt with the heat by standing or sitting right in front of the fan, ignoring an inflatable slide, child-sized Jenga and Connect Four games and a bounce house.
The bounce house stopped being a favorite for one girl who stepped outside of it, announced that there was a spider inside, and refused to go back in.
An employee with the rental firm that supplied the attraction went into the bounce house to get the creature, what she called a “teeny tiny spider.” She tried to reassure the girl, saying “You could have been Spiderwoman.” Saying nothing, the girl walked back into the bounce house.
Her concerns were addressed and so were those of church members as parents with children in tow started to trickle in.