A hit-and-run and called-off pursuit led police to finding a vehicle shrouded in trees beside a residence about 10 p.m. Friday night along Cokesbury Street.
After one vehicle hit another one, an officer got into a short pursuit with the driver, who began to drive erratically. The pursuit was eventually called off near Trakas Avenue, Greenwood Police Department Capt. Travis Anderson said.
Officers found the vehicle on Cokesbury Street, but it was empty. They believe the driver fled on foot.
Anderson confirmed there were no injuries.
The driver remains at large and no arrests have been made. The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.