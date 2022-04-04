NINETY SIX — Time traveling isn’t hard. You just need imagination and a love of history.
All that was on display Saturday and Sunday for the 96 Crossroads program at Ninety Six National Historic Site. Reenactors in tricorns and breeches and hats and petticoats brought the 1770s back into fashion.
History and fun mixed as visitors spoke with volunteers who presented information about what life was like in the colonial era. There are misconceptions, according to Bobby Bagwell, who expressed dismay at opinions touted by revisionist historians, specifically those revolving around relations with Native Americans.
Trade with Indians often improved their lifestyles, he said, noting iron-headed axes and hinges and locks were popular items. As a result, relations between Indians and colonists often were good. You don’t make war on your trading partners, Bagwell said. He noted that bad relations could be sparked by unscrupulous merchants who were more thieves than traders.
Years of study did more than provide him with talking points at events, he said, pointing to a book he wrote about the Colonial era in South Carolina.
Volunteer reenactors presented several skills, such as candle-making, cooking, musket firing and handling and even music.
Karla Carpenter tended pots where she prepared corn chowder, blueberry butter and even lye soap. The smells of food were so tempting, other reenactors asked for meals. Now, she doubles up her recipes to cater to other volunteers, she said.
Soldiers firing muskets sought volunteers for a militia. An officer requested a physical of all recruits. It involved waving the fingers of the right hand to make sure recruits could properly handle cartridges, to smiling broadly to make sure recruits had healthy opposing front teeth to rip open cartridges to jumping up and down to make sure they could march. Those who passed were congratulated on being able to earn 6⅔ dollars a month.
Jamie Walden showed a deer-horn-handled knife to fellow reenactor John Moss. It prompted the comment “you can never have too many weapons.” Emphasizing the statement was a blanket covered with weapons ranging from knives and hatchets to hand pistols and flintlocks. One youthful reenactor got permission to draw a cutlass from a leather sheath. Soon afterward he was instructed to put it back after being told “Don’t wave that thing when people are around!”
Rick Morris led guided tours of the battlefield trail while regaling visitors with tongue-in-cheek tales. One involved the ending of a battle involving the trade of swivel guns. Negotiators from the opposing force said their soldiers would leave if they saw the enemies’ guns had been given up. It worked. The soldiers left and the guns were returned three hours later.
In another instance, forces besieging the stockade observed favorable winds and started a fire to force patriot forces out of the structure. The wind changed and blew the fire back into the besiegers.
“I can’t make this stuff up,” Morris said.