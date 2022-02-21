ABBEVILLE
People die, but stories live on.
That might be the best message from Friday’s unveiling of a historic marker at Harbison Cemetery.
At least 70 people attended the ceremony which was the culmination of years of work involving both research and sweat from several clean-up days.
No one had any idea what the turnout would be like.
“This is everything I wanted and more,” said Richard London, one of the people who worked to get the marker. “I’m so excited. I’m so happy.”
“This is real-time history. As it is African American History Month, that makes it more impressive, said Patricia Patterson, wife of Lemuel Patterson, a representative of the Essie Strother Patterson Legacy Foundation.
The group is one of the backers of the marker and the cemetery. Its purpose is to preserve restore and empower families and communities through economic development, educational contributions, cultural unit and healthy living. Essie Patterson educated thousands of youths, even tutoring the children and grandchildren of former students.
“She will be smiling today,” said Theo Rogers with the Abbeville County Historical Society. “We have done something really great here.”
Brenda Patterson Frinks led the libation ceremony. It’s a chance to remember your ancestors, she said. Libations are poured onto the earth, the foundation everyone came from. She cited an ancient proverb that says people without a past are like a tree without roots.
She poured water, alcohol, honey and pepper onto the ground. Each has a meaning, from honoring ancestors to recognizing struggles and learning you have to stand fast to hoping for a fuller, sweeter life for your children, she said.
Several people toured the cemetery grounds to seek gravesites of their family.
Shawn Glover and his wife, Juanita, stopped by the gravesite of his grandfather, Benjamin Glover. He related a story of how his father was beaten and left for dead for taking Black residents to vote. Looking at the marker, he mused as to whether he should get a new one. Glover also recalled playing baseball as a child on a field that was once used by Harbison College.
Looking around the property, he considered donations of either money or time to help on a clean-up day. Fortunately, another attendee happened to have the information he needed.
It’s all about networking, making connections, said Lemuel Patterson.
“I believe it is an honor to give homage to ancestors and for the younger generation to learn who your people are,” he said.
Many stories are in that cemetery. People should look at other markers and look for stories, such as who laid the bricks on Trinity Street, he said after the celebration moved to Indigenous Underground. There are people who sent those stories down over the years. The Harbison College athletes were known as the Panthers. Is there a connection between them and the Panthers of Abbeville County High School?
Midlands Technical College — Harbison Campus, at Irmo, has a robotics team. It might be a good idea for the Due West Robotics team to meet up with them, he said.
Keeping stories alive is a concern for the Rev. Odell Cleveland, who was the keynote speaker at Indigenous Underground. His aunt was a historian. Her biggest concern is that no one would follow her work.
He remembered Abbeville in his youth when he visited his grandmother and had meals of squirrel and yellow grits.
He and his grandmother visited the Bi-Lo and he remembered they moved out of the line. At the time, he didn’t understand why. Cleveland recounted his grandmother’s pride as she sat in the front row at the funerals of members of the families she had worked for.
People shouldn’t be disappointed in their ancestors and slavery, he said. Be proud of what they got through.
“We are what our ancestors dreamed of,” Cleveland said.