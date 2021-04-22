Frank Glenn is on his “last patrol.”
The 94-year-old Navy veteran is in hospice care. Members of Veteran’s Last Patrol, an organization comprised of military veterans, came to Brookdale Greenwood Nursing Home on Wednesday to honor the former aviation technician, who served in World War II from 1943-47.
Brookdale residents, staff and members of Glenn’s family joined him for the ceremony, which included songs, special presentations and individual salutes from each Last Patrol member.
“It means they think a lot of me, probably,” Glenn said. “I hope so.”
Glenn’s daughter, Laurie King, thanked members of the patrol as they filed past Glenn to speak to him.
“It was very moving that these men would take this time to honor my dad,” King said. “It was really touching that they would do that.”
Louise Robinson sang patriotic songs for Glenn. It’s something she felt moved to do.
“I enjoy participating in military-type events here because my dad was military,” Robinson said. “This is the way I show respect and homage to him.”
The mission of Veteran’s Last Patrol is to bring friendship, honor ceremonies and emergency assistance to veterans in hospice care.
Dan Grubbs, who helped organize the event between Veteran’s Last Patrol and Brookdale, said it’s each person’s responsibility to take care of veterans.
“His family asked about doing the ceremony, so that is what we’re here to do,” Grubbs said. “This is that last patrol. When they’re in hospice care, it could be any day. That’s why it’s so important we take care of the veterans because you never know when their last time might be.”
Roger Williams, area captain of Last Patrol, oversaw the ceremony.
“We do it to honor those who are in end-of-life care,” Williams said. “A lot of times they get forgotten. They get swept under the rug, so to speak. We just feel like any veterans who are on their last patrol need to be honored.”
Lynn Brock, administrator with Brookdale, said this is the first time they’ve had such an event in the Greenwood area.
“It’s exciting for us to provide this,” Brock said. “These guys are really excited to do this with us, too. They’ve never been asked to do this in Greenwood. Our company has done this in the Greenville area, so this is something we wanted to tag along and be a part of as well.
“For a patient at the end of their life — making those final memories — and being able to recognize his service to our country is an honor that so many of us are just now starting to pay attention to. That, for us, is being able to meet a very special need.”
Veterans presented thank-you cards to Glenn from people all over the world, a letter from U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, a framed certificate, a framed flag and a patriotic quilt.
Duncan’s letter honored Glenn’s service to the country.
“You understand very well the importance of commitment, duty and patriotism,” Duncan wrote to Glenn. “Your fellow citizens do and always will owe you their respect and gratitude.”
Duncan continued: “As you proceed on your last patrol, we console with your family and sincerely wish you strength, fortitude and peace.”
For information about Last Patrol, visit veteranlastpatrol.org.