Some of the best career advice actor Grainger Hines received came while he was standing at a urinal.
Not long after the Greenwood native thought he’d bothered a resting Daniel Day-Lewis on the set of the 2012 film “Lincoln,” he was in the bathroom when he felt a looming presence. Hines looked up to see Day-Lewis, who was playing the film’s title character and is the only person with three Academy Awards for best actor.
“All I could get out of my mouth was, ‘Mr. President, I’m very sorry I disturbed you a while ago,’” Hines said.
Day-Lewis put his arms on Hines’ shoulders and leaned in close.
“You’ve earned the right. Don’t ever forget,” Day-Lewis told Hines, who was playing the role of Lincoln’s secretary of the Navy, Gideon Welles. “You can disturb me anytime.”
Hines had a homecoming on Saturday at the 13th Annual Lander University Film Festival, celebrating his 50 years in film. Hines has played in 114 roles, including four this year, but it was Steven Spielberg’s “Lincoln” that helped him emerge from a tough time in his career, he told the audience.
Hines was driving in Los Angeles when he got the call about “Lincoln.”
“I started crying,” he told friend and colleague Michael Genevie, who recently retired after 40 years as executive director at the Abbeville Opera House. Genevie led the festival discussion session with Hines.
“On ‘Lincoln,’ everything changed for me,” Hines said. “I really did some evaluation of my work. I did so many TV shows in the ’80s and took them for granted. Lincoln was a game-changer. Prior to that, I wasn’t able to get a job for a while.”
Hines said he was always confident on sets and was never intimidated.
Well, until “Lincoln.”
“I’d say Daniel Day-Lewis intimidated me,” he admitted. “He made me feel like a fraud just watching him work.”
Hines and Genevie discussed all aspects of Hines’ career, including acting, writing, directing and producing — and watched as some of his movie scenes were shown on the big screen at the Abney Cultural Center Auditorium.
“He’s the most directable actor I’ve ever worked with,” Genevie said of Hines.
Hines was in the Greenwood hit-making group The Swingin’ Medallions, but he left the band in 1971 to pursue acting. He started in Hollywood, but then he went to New York to do a play.
“I could have stayed in New York,” Hines said. “I think I could have had a Broadway career. But I made the choice to go back to Hollywood.”
He sees positives in theater and film work.
For the stage, he said “it’s the satisfaction of working in front of an audience and the immediate gratitude. If you don’t get it right that night, you can get it right the next night.”
He said “the peripheral trappings of the movies are enticing. You’ve gotta love that camera. You’ve got to know where it is and what it’s capturing. You learn how to do it.”
Genevie complimented Hines on his performances in the roles shown in the screening of his film clips.
“Every time I call him, he’s working on something new,” Genevie said.
The “something new” Hines will be working on in May is a collaboration with Abbeville screenwriter and actor Shelley Reid.
Reid, who has written for stage, TV and film, began writing the screenplay for the western “Last Dollar” two years ago.
It was while playing a game of Minecraft with his then-9-year-old daughter that he got his start for the project. During the game, he and his daughter bred a horse and a donkey to get a mule. That spurred an idea for Reid about a young man riding across the desert on a mule named Train.
“Last Dollar,” directed by William Shockley, is now in pre-production and will begin filming May 8 in Arizona.
“You’re never too old for your dreams to come true,” Reid told the attendees at his own festival session.
Reid, who began acting in 1980 at Abbeville Opera House, didn’t start screenwriting until he was 37. He credits Hines with helping him hone his craft. Hines read “Last Dollar” and helped facilitate its development.
Reid said writers must find ways to set their screenplays apart, be receptive to ideas and be willing to change the story.
After the day session, Lander honored the top filmmakers in three divisions for short films: high school, college and an open division. Filmmakers had 10 days in which to write, shoot and edit their five-minute short films. Nineteen entries were received, and judges spent two days evaluating them.
The film “Sugar,” directed by Hayden Joyner, took first place in the college division; “Landline,” directed by James Driggers, took top honors in the high school division; and “Legos,” directed by Winston Cely, captured first place in the open division.