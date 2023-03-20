Grainger Hines main photo
Grainger Hines, left, talks with good friend Michael Genevie during a session Saturday at the Lander University Film Festival. Hines, a Greenwood native, made his homecoming at the festival, celebrating 50 years in the film industry as an actor, writer, director and producer.

 GREG K. DEAL | INDEX-JOURNAL

Some of the best career advice actor Grainger Hines received came while he was standing at a urinal.

Not long after the Greenwood native thought he’d bothered a resting Daniel Day-Lewis on the set of the 2012 film “Lincoln,” he was in the bathroom when he felt a looming presence. Hines looked up to see Day-Lewis, who was playing the film’s title character and is the only person with three Academy Awards for best actor.

