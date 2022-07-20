Inflation is easy to talk about. Seeing what it does is harder.
That is what Andrea White, executive director of the Food Bank of Greenwood County, wants people to do.
Demand for food aid has increased. It has risen nearly 50% since she took the job last year, White said. In the first quarter, the food bank provided food for up to 1,000 families, from single-member households to a household of five people.
During the second quarter, the food bank has seen a drastic increase in one-person families seeking aid. It serves up to 200 people per week, she said. In June, up to 647 people visited the bank; in May, 695 people visited; in April, 455 people visited.
The food bank doesn’t break down numbers for new visitors, although White surmised that the center probably saw 10 new clients in June.
“We’re seeing people from all walks of life,” she said. People are either walking or biking in, and the food bank has seen more Hispanic people. Food insecurity does not involve a certain class of people, it’s across the board — seniors and veterans.
“I like to tell people to ‘Come over here and see and talk to us to learn and hear their stories,’” she said.
They have so many stories about why they can’t go to Food Lion or Publix. People should listen so they can see what people are dealing with. What makes communities progressive is hearing people’s stories, White said.
Some clients have to walk miles for food bags. In many cases, they pull carts along. White recalled one client with no legs who rode in a motorized chair. He was placing bags all over his chair to take back home.
“It troubles me sometimes when I pull up and I see people here and they either are walking on a bike, or pushing a cart ... that could be me, my family or friends,” she said.
Volunteers are welcome. White said it can be one or two hours to see clients. “Don’t just drop off a donation and go on; spend a little time.”
It’s not only inflation; it’s costs from COVID-19. After things shut down, it was hard for people to get back to working and doing what they used to. White said perhaps people can’t rebound as before. Rising costs have put people back in a slow spot.
People decide whether they should buy medication or buy food; they ration what is important, she said.
Clients say they have lost jobs or can’t find one, or maybe family members got sick because of COVID-19. Some clients don’t have skills or have disabilities, or don’t have transportation for jobs. Some people have addictions so they can’t pass a drug test.
White recalled going to a store to buy organic eggs nearly two weeks ago and realizing they cost $6. Imagine what a person on a limited income is dealing with.
“Right now I think everybody’s impoverished. It’s gas, rent and insurance, not just food,” White said.
Jane Hayes with the Calhoun Falls Food Pantry expressed a similar sentiment. While the pantry hasn’t seen much of a push from inflation, Hayes suspects things will pick up at the pantry as prices rise.
The pantry, which is open on the first and third Thursdays of the month, averages about 45 family visits a month. Most clients are senior citizens. Hayes said she knows of people in town who give out food.
A lot of people don’t even know Calhoun Falls has a food pantry. “We are there for people who need us,” she said.
Electric bills will go up in the summer. It’s important for people to have a full belly. ”I don’t want anybody to go hungry,” she said.
Lowndesville’s food pantry has been in operation for about 18 months. Pantry staffer Harold Campbell said it is open on the third Wednesday of the month from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. It operates under the United Christian Ministries of Abbeville County umbrella.
The UCMAC food pantries give out an average of 55 boxes each week with a monetary value of about $25 per box, according to UCMAC’s website. They need $1,400 worth of food or money each week to serve the community.
The Lowndesville pantry started serving about 17 clients; now it serves about 35 to 40 families a month, Campbell said. At least five new families visited the pantry over the last month.
The pantry gets much of its food from Second Harvest Food Bank. Local stores and churches also contribute, Campbell said.
What happens if the economic situation gets worse? If it does, the Greenwood food bank is in good shape, White said.
Strong partnerships with Publix, Food Lion, Walmart and churches provide massive food donations monthly, she said. The bank’s inventories can last about two years. From October to December, the bank gets 30,000 pounds of food products from the city and county competition for donations and from other organizations and drives. The food bank also received donations of cleaning and hygiene products.
The community supports the operation, she said. Partnerships did not slow down during the pandemic. At least 25% of donations are from local organizations. Donations remain steady and in some cases, are growing, she said.