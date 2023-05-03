More babies and mothers are dying in South Carolina and no one is sure why.
The 2023 Infant Mortality Report, released by the state Department of Health and Environmental Services and produced by the Bureau of Maternal and Child Health, shows South Carolina’s infant mortality rate rose by 12% from 2020 to 2021 and has grown by almost 40% since 2017 for infants born to non-Hispanic Black mothers.
The number of children who died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (27) more than doubled the total from the previous year (12), and the total number of infant deaths, 416, was the highest in nearly a decade. There were 435 in 2012.
Black infants continued to suffer disproportionately, dying at a rate nearly 2.5 times that of white infants.
SIDS deaths ranked fourth, while accidents were the fifth-leading cause of infant deaths in 2021, with 25 of 26 accidental deaths a result of suffocation or strangulation in bed.
The agency also released the latest report by the state Maternal Morbidity and Mortality Review Committee (SCMMMRC), which investigated 66 pregnancy-associated deaths from 2019 and determined 22 deaths to be directly related to the pregnancy, an increase of 9.3% from the year before.
Similar to the infant mortality report, the SCMMMRC found that Black mothers experienced a 67% higher pregnancy-related mortality ratio than white mothers in 2018 and 2019.
“It’s interesting because infant mortality in the U.S. is falling,” said Kasonya Guerra, a neonatology specialist with Self Regional Healthcare. “This is why the DHEC report is concerning. Based on the report, causes are birth defects, and premature and maternal complications. In rural areas, rates are even higher. The exact cause, we’re not sure.”
The cause of the disparity raises more questions.
“Honestly I don’t know if we have a firm answer on that,” Matt Logan, president and CEO of Self, said in a conference call. “Why would one demographic be affected more than others? No one knows. We want to get to the bottom of this to understand it better. Over six to 12 months, we might have answers.”
That is not to say things are getting worse. Guerra said she thinks the numbers do not represent failing programs, but better reporting. It is 2021 data. It will be important to look at 2022 and 2023 data, she noted.
The pandemic affected the increase from 2020 to 2021, Guerra said. “You have a period of time when people had limited access to health care,” she said. “They were afraid to come to the hospital.”
Why are numbers rising?
Access to quality prenatal and postnatal care by OB-GYNs or family practice physicians for moms, and access to quality care for infants by a pediatrician or family practice physicians is critical, according to DHEC. Increasing educational efforts so new parents know the ABCs of Safe Sleep — Alone, on their Backs and in a Crib — are key to reducing SIDS and suffocation.
South Carolina has taken steps to reestablish its Fetal Infant Mortality Review committee that can further determine risk factors associated with infant deaths, including those linked to COVID-19, DHEC officials said Monday.
Lack of care in rural areas might be one issue. Cyndi New, director of Community Health & Health Equity, said health officials understand a lot of rural communities lack access to prenatal care.
Answers involve reaching out. Examples include an obstetrics clinic in Edgefield County, which started operations in late April, and using a mobile unit to provide care.
The clinic is starting to see traffic, Logan said. Self is developing a marketing campaign for the clinic, which is an extension of Montgomery Center for Family Medicine.
The community needs a combination of Self going to patients and patients coming to them, Guerra said. Mobile clinics will increase access significantly.
Mobile units are available for health screening and for mammograms, New said. Self hopes to offer prenatal care in units within six months.
Another option is an obstetrics centering program to bring mothers together in group sessions, said Priya Kumar, chief medical officer and vice president of medical affairs.
The centering program at SRH’s Montgomery Center for Family Medicine is an example of trust-building in action, Mark Hyatt, director of marketing and public relations with Self, wrote in an email. Centering is a group-based model of prenatal care. Like standard prenatal care, it provides pregnancy and childbirth classes and provider access, but it does so in a support group setting. Instead of seeing a doctor individually, women participating in centering pregnancy care attend regular, provider-led group meetings and enjoy the benefits of support from peers.
“We have seen good outcomes with that,” Kumar said.
Another issue might be cultural. Often Black women face poverty, and transportation and cultural barriers that make it difficult to access and communicate with health care providers, Hyatt said. Studies show that a lack of trust in the health care system is a barrier to receiving care.
Since 2016, Self has had a workgroup that prioritizes cultivating an inclusive culture in the health system, educating team members and physicians about implicit bias and health disparities, and working hard to make sure that all team members, guests and patients feel welcome in the organization, Hyatt wrote.
“When we have more diverse employees at Self Regional, we will really help our patients feel more welcome to come seek care with us,” he said.
Lack of education might be another reason.
“Sometimes I think it’s a lack of understanding how important prenatal care is,” New said. “It is before you even get pregnant. It’s really letting people know that prenatal care is vitally important. The goal is to make sure you’re healthy at the start of pregnancy.”
“We’re having a lot of high-risk pregnancies,” Guerra said. “I think the trend is that they (mothers) are unhealthy as compared to previous years.”
It’s more important to teach the value of a healthy lifestyle, she said. If people do so, healthy outcomes might increase. Obesity, disabilities, it all filters into unhealthy moms who then have high-risk pregnancies.
Another tool is a health equity advisory task force. Hyatt said the physician-led committee has taken on two priorities for 2023: Maternal and infant health, and lung cancer (which disproportionally affects African Americans in the community.) Its next meeting will focus on issues presented in the DHEC releases.
The task force, which meets monthly, had its first meeting in December, New said. Members plan to work with health professionals and DHEC to improve rates, Guerra said.