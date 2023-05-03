HealthExpress1
Self Regional Healthcare’s mobile unit brings care and screenings to the patients.

More babies and mothers are dying in South Carolina and no one is sure why.

The 2023 Infant Mortality Report, released by the state Department of Health and Environmental Services and produced by the Bureau of Maternal and Child Health, shows South Carolina’s infant mortality rate rose by 12% from 2020 to 2021 and has grown by almost 40% since 2017 for infants born to non-Hispanic Black mothers.

