After two separate, nearly 30-year careers, retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Chuck Fox says he feels busier now in retirement than he ever did at work.
"If you look at all he's done, he's really lived two lives," said state Rep. John McCravy on Thursday, as he presented Fox the state's highest civilian award, the Order of the Palmetto.
Fox, now 79, began a 28-year career in the Air Force in 1963, and soon after began flying support missions in Vietnam. His subsequent years of service as an airman won him countless commendations and recognition for his skills as a leader. He was traffic management officer at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia, commanded the country's largest Air Force installation, Wright Patterson Air Force Base, and was deputy commander of Ogden Air Logistics Center.
Fox was command director for the North America Aerospace Defense Command as well as deputy commander for its Canadian counterpart in Ontario as the senior U.S. military officer assigned to Canada.
After a decorated three decades, he and his wife, Sharon, moved to Greenwood and opened RE/MAX Action Realty, which rose to at one point being the most successful RE/MAX office in the world. All the while, Fox was dedicated to growing the Long Cane District of the Boy Scouts of America and serving on several boards and charitable organizations.
To honor Fox's accomplishments, McCravy gathered some of his friends, family and business partners throughout the years at the Uptown Market to present the award. Fox didn't know why they were gathering and said he was stunned by the news he was receiving the award.
"I'm really kind of in a state of shock," he said with a laugh. "One of the first things you immediately think about is all the people who got you to where you are."
He said for every accomplishment in his life, he stood on the shoulders of countless people whose hard work and dedication lifted him with them. He thanked each and every member of his realty team at RE/MAX for making the business the success it has been.
"I hardly sold a house in my life," he said, "it's my people who have made everything happen, not me."
He also praised his wife of 57 years, Sharon, who he met while in college at Denison University.
"We're just blown away by this," Sharon said. "It all goes by in a blink, though."
McCravy said he recommended Fox as a recipient of this award before the coronavirus pandemic began, and because Gov. Henry McMaster likes to personally review applications for the Order of the Palmetto, the process was delayed. McCravy was glad to be able to finally honor Fox, even if it wasn't on the State House floor.
"What impresses me about him the most, though, is his strong faith," McCravy said. "He's never shy about talking about his creator."
Fox said he was grateful for the support he's gotten from everyone in his life, but his true guidance along the way was God.
"I would have died nine times over in Vietnam if he wasn't with me every step of the way," Fox said.