ABBEVILLE — Sometimes history lessons start with a good meal.
That is how St. James AME Church began celebrating its 155th anniversary. Several members, family and former church staff gathered Saturday for All-White Jazz Under the Stars. It featured a barbecue chicken dinner along with stories and laughter. It was the first part of the celebration, which continued Sunday.
“This is a chance to let your hair down and celebrate history,” the Rev. Courtney Colleton said.
The church has 121 members. Normally, she sees half of that each Sunday. About 50 people enjoyed Saturday’s meal and fellowship. One woman manning the buffet table proclaimed: “If you don’t know what Southern hospitality is, you haven’t visited St. James.”
The church was honored during the September Abbeville City Council meeting, with council member Louise Aikens reading a proclamation about the church and its history.
Five members were inducted into the church’s hall of fame at the dinner: Aikens, Frank Wilson, James Tisdale Jr., Ellen Leverett and Lilla Ray.
The church has a grand history. Aikens expressed pride in the fact church members came together to construct the building by hand, even making the bricks for the structure.
The building has changed over the years, although much of the church is original, she said while patting one of the columns. The original pews are located on a third-floor balcony. Aikens pointed out the wooden hymnal holders on the back of the pews. The wood is worn and weathered from years of use. The major change was constructing a safety railing to protect parishioners from falling to the main room on the church’s second floor.
Incongruous so close to the pews and narrow winding stairs is a tripod with a video camera installed so services can be livestreamed.
The church has up to 500 people who view streamed versions of services, Colleton said. Viewership remains strong even since the pandemic.
“You got to keep up with the times in every way, shape and form,” she said.
As with many structures, the building is a work in progress. The formerly brown walls and columns have all been painted white. A side room was intended to be used an archive, but Aikens said the pandemic delayed that project.
Light streams in through regular windows. The church used to have stained glass windows, Aikens said, adding that she hopes one day to have new stained glass windows installed.
An official with the Abbeville County Museum told Aikens about a bag of photographs being found under the front steps of the house that was recently demolished. The bag was filled with photographs of members of the church. She used the photos in a Powerpoint presentation at the dinner.
“I was just so thrilled to see them,” she said. She hopes in time to find photographs of the church from when it had the original stained glass windows.
