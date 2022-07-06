It’s 21 in ’22.
COVID-19 set just about every large gathering on its collective rear end in 2020, but the South Carolina Festival of Discovery’s music scene, Greenwood Blues Cruise, is back this week for its 21st year and, once again, the Index-Journal is its sponsor.
The Festival of Discovery and Greenwood Blues Cruise was supposed to celebrate its 20th in 2020, but had to hold off until last year when it was safer to have large gatherings of people in a semi post-COVID era.
Charleston-based Blues Cruise musical director Gary Erwin, aka piano bluesman Shrimp City Slim, has again arranged a stellar performer lineup for the musical component of one of the biggest, and hottest, KCBS-sanctioned barbecue competitions in the Southeast.
“It’s going to be an awesome festival,” Erwin said. “For three days, you can see 20 acts, in 12 different venues, for a total of 43 shows, all with free admission.”
Again this year, there will also be local artists performing during the weekend.
Among the artists Erwin has lined up who are excited to share their music with Lakelands audiences and stages are Joe Mazzari and Dixie Deadwood, who make up the rockin’ duo, 61 Ghosts.
61 Ghosts
The band takes its name from one of Mazzari’s solo albums, “Chasing 61 Ghosts” (2011) and the long line of musicians who made their way from the delta of New Orleans, along United States Highway 61, the Blues Highway, up the path of the Mississippi River north to Chicago, and even Minnesota.
“It was a journey from acoustic to electric music,” explains Joe, of blues greats birthed along the trail, including Robert Johnson, Muddy Waters, B.B. King and many more.
In fact, that same fertile ground for the blues is what honed the drumming prowess of Mazzari’s musical partner in 61 Ghosts, Dixie Deadwood, who previously played with Mississippi bluesman Leo “Bud” Welch, a phenom whose debut album wasn’t released until he was in his 80s in 2014.
“I learned with a Mississippi hill country band leader,” Dixie, 61, said. “I made lots of mistakes while learning and pushing through it.”
Dixie didn’t take up drums until age 41, following a divorce.
Dixie and Joe have been touring as a duo for about five years, having previously played in larger, more traditional band arrangements.
“I always dance to our music and then I play it,” Dixie said, describing the beat as more akin to swing than straight blues.
Listening to 61 Ghosts, your ear will tell you there’s an ‘80s rock and early punk undercurrent, not just gritty blues. Joe, who writes all the duos’ songs, says that’s spot on.
Joe, 63, taught himself to play guitar by age 18 and went on to play with one of his teen rock icons, Johnny Thunders, guitarist and singer-songwriter for the New York Dolls and The Heartbreakers (different from and not the late Tom Petty’s band.)
“We (61 Ghosts) practice more than any band I know,” Joe said. “When we play, we don’t have a set list. We change things up. We don’t want each show to be the same. We might take out a bridge or a chorus and Dixie moves right with it. We like our music to have a little bit of a bite.”
Joe said he and Dixie have “tremendous gratitude” for the opportunity to play live music for people.
“We have friends all over and in our 60s now, we’re grateful to be able to do it,” Joe said.
The pair also are part of 4W1 Agency at: 4with1.com, a music booking company. 61 Ghosts also are working on a new release and looking forward to a return to touring overseas and in the U.S.
“We’ve got 22 new songs we’re working on,” Dixie said.
With just the two of them on stage, Joe said there’s no place to hide if something goes wrong, like the night in Atlanta at the Star Community Bar when a cymbal on Dixie’s drum kit took flight mid-song.
“It chopped my guitar cord in half,” Joe said. “We’re looking forward to barbecue and the heat in South Carolina.”
Joe and Dixie live in Maine.
Sir Rod and the Blues Doctors
Returning to the Festival of Discovery is amplified blues harp player Adam Gussow, with Sir Rod and the Blues Doctors.
Sir Rod and the Blues Doctors describe themselves as a “funky Southern trio with multigenerational origins.”
There’s Georgia front man and singer, dancer and motivational speaker Sir Rod (Patterson) on vocals with Gussow on harmonica and drums, along with Alan Gross on electric guitar.
Gussow and Gross are professors at University of Mississippi in Oxford. Gussow is professor of English and Southern Studies and Gross is a soon-to-be retired professor of psychology. Both have doctorate degrees, hence the Blues Doctors name.
The band’s newest release, “Keeping it in the Family,” is expected to launch in time for blues fans at the festival to snag a copy.
Sir Rod and the Blues Doctors’ 2020 debut album, “Come Together,” is popular among blues fans and those who know Sir Rod is nephew to the late Sterling “Mr. Satan” Magee, with whom Adam Gussow was part of the blues duo Satan and Adam.
Satan and Adam played the Blues Cruise in years past.
“I’ve been friends with Gary Erwin for a long time,” Gussow said. “As a musician who’s a promoter, all the musicians love him because he knows what it’s like to be on the other side.”
Gussow got started on harmonica in high school teaching himself to play the J. Geils Band’s “Whammer Jammer” and now has thousands of YouTube subscribers who watch his blues harp tutorials. In college, Gussow picked up guitar and played with a funk-blues band.
“Through a complicated series of things, I ended up leaving grad school in the mid-1980s and changed my life,” Gussow said. “I became busker.”
Gussow played New York and traveled to Europe.
Gussow credits mentors such as the late Nat Riddles for teaching him blues harp tips and techniques. Riddles was known in New York blues circles.
In 1986, Gussow played side-by-side on the street, in Harlem, New York with “Mr. Satan,” a man who was a one-man band.
“When you’re determined to honor the music inside you, you go where the music is,” Gussow said. “Mr. Satan and white boy had an incredibly unusual thing. We played on the streets for four years before going into the studio to make a demo. Within a year, we were touring and had an album. Between ‘91 and ‘98, we were Satan and Adam. Then, Sterling had a breakdown, and the act just fell apart.”
The story of Gussow and Magee’s musical journey, started on the streets of Harlem, is part of the Netflix documentary, “Satan & Adam.” The documentary premiered at the 17th Tribeca Film Festival in 2018.
“Rod Patterson saw the documentary and contacted me in the fall of 2019,” Gussow said. “He told me he was Mr. Satan’s nephew and that he could sing his uncle’s songs.”
Sterling “Mr. Satan” Magee died in 2020.
“I always felt I could never come close to that man who could sing, play guitar with great complexity and play percussion,” Gussow said. “I sent Rod CDs and we made a demo, near Oxford, Mississippi. But, we had an incredible first session. ... It’s like we have a family connection. ... It seems incredibly unlikely we would hit it off musically and want to create this new act and make an album and call ourselves Sir Rod and the Blues Doctors, but here we are.”
Gussow says he, Gross and Patterson are having a lot of fun, and are ready to bring it to Greenwood.
‘Who else is on tap for 2022
Artists are listed in alphabetical order.
Bennett Matteo Band (California)
Jade Bennett sings and Gino Matteo plays guitar. Tasty modern blues with a spanking new release on the critically-praised Gulf Coast Records label. The CD, “Shake the Roots” released May 20, grounded in blues, soul and funk.
Johnny Burgin (Chicago)
A walking encyclopedia of Chicago blues guitar, Burgin attended Traveler’s Rest High School before embarking on a global career. His recent projects include an album recorded in Japan with Japanese blues musicians and a series of superb guitar tutorials on the worldwide web. He is joined on this tour by Marie Martens (bass, who also records/tours under her own name) and erstwhile West Coast drum expert Stephen Dougherty.
Carolina Slim & Freddie Vanderford (SC)
Can be found on Facebook
Gary “Carolina Slim” Fann (guitar/vocals) and S.C. Folk Heritage Award winner Freddie Vanderford (harmonica/vocals) represent the Piedmont blues in all its crisp, invigorating glory.
Tom Craig Band (Pennsylvania)
Journeyman guitarist/singer and his veteran band make compelling music that not only pays tribute to the classic-era blues but kicks open new doors with innovative spins on the familiar.
Deuce ’n’ a Quarter (Ohio)
DecD
Brian Peters (harp/bass/vocals) and André Scott (drums) of Mill Street Blues (who entertained at last year’s) return with another of their projects, a rockin’ band in the exciting Midwestern tradition.
John Clam Chop Etheridge (Alabama)
Can be found on Facebook
Well-known percussionist/singer/raconteur is our perennial drummer-at-large, who can be seen in many roles throughout the festival weekend.
The Good, the Bad, and the Blues (Ohio)
Returning to the Blues Cruise by popular demand, this Toledo-based band funks up the blues with a twist of soul and a dash of gospel. Danceable, melodic, exhilarating. They will play one show only on the main stage.
Andy Johnson (Georgia)
Take a bit of Delta blues, mix it with some Allman Brothers-style Southern rock and a side serving of bluegrass and old-timey and you have an idea of what this roots troubadour does. His latest CD “Help Yourself” has earned airplay on a battery of regional radio sources.
Lady D & Mi$$ion (West Virginia)
Lady D (Doris Fields) and her smooth band walk a tightrope between blues and jazzy R&B. Throw in a timely message or two and you have a artist who captivates her audience. This will be their first time in Greenwood.
Marie Martens (Chicago)
Slide guitarist/singer Martens has made a name for herself with her band, The Messarounds. This time around, she plays bass with Johnny Burgin and drummer Stephen Dougherty.
Packrat’s Men of the Swamp (Florida)
Can be found on Facebook
Anthony “Packrat” Thompson was the frontman of the fabled Florida swamp blues band Smokehouse, who recorded memorably on Ichiban/Kingsnake Records in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Packrat returns to Greenwood with Aaron “Pop” Watson (drums) and several new band members, to dig deep down in the swamp for that turgid swamp blues many know and love.
Jared Petteys & the Headliners (SC)
Rockabilly is a sister music to the blues; an exciting revved-up mosaic of early rock, country and roadhouse blues. Think early Elvis, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis. These guys put on a show.
Shrimp City Slim
World piano blues and original songs from the character who has compiled each and every Blues Cruise since its arrival in Uptown Greenwood.
Sir Rod & the Blues Doctors, featuring Adam Gussow (Mississippi)
Adam Gussow (harmonica/drums, from Satan & Adam), Sir Rod (nephew of the late, great Sterling “Mr. Satan” Magee), and Alan Gross (guitar) make up this feisty combo that explodes with energy and brings jubilation to every show they play. They will have a brand-new live album out, “Keeping It in the Family.”
61 Ghosts (Maine)
Joe Mazzari (vocals/guitar) played with Johnny Thunders of the New York Dolls. Dixie Deadwood (drums) worked extensively with Mississippi blues icon Leo “Bud” Welch. Together they make uncompromising music that bristles with tension and release.
Gail Storm (New York)
Swingin’ blues and jazz-inflected piano and vocals from Long Island. A festival favorite, Gail returns by popular demand.
Studebaker John & Earl Howell (Chicago)
Studebaker John (Grimaldi) has been a fixture of the Chicago scene for many years; a master of both slide guitar and harmonica. Aided and abetted by Windy City drum ace Earl Howell (formerly of Magic Slim & the Teardrops), this is a formidable duo that really brings the flavor.
(Billy) Thompson, (Jay) Summerour & (Eric) Selby (D.C.)
An exceptional trio of artists (guitar, harmonica, drums) from mid-Atlantic with almost too much cred to count. Billy Thompson has played variously with members of Little Feat and the Doobie Brothers, as well as released albums under his own name. Jay Summerour (harmonica) partnered for years with late folk-blues legend Warner Williams, and Eric Selby (drums) runs his own record label (Soul Stew), as well as having launched his own solo career in original music.